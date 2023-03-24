‘You’ renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix

If you watched the full-circle finale of “You” Season 4, you probably said to yourself, “They’re setting up next season to be the last.” Your hunch has been confirmed: Netflix has officially renewed the psychological thriller series for a fifth and final season.

Season 5 will find a new pair of showrunners taking the reins as Sera Gamble, who developed the show with superproducer Greg Berlanti, steps away to work on other projects. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been with the show for multiple seasons and achieved the rank of executive producers, will take over day-to-day operations. Gamble will remain an executive producer.

“YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season,” Netflix scripted series VP Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending.”

No story details about Season 5 have been revealed, but presumably, it will pick up where Season 4 left off, with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) back in New York with his billionaire girlfriend Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), living the high life after getting his name cleared for the murder of his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

“You” is based on a series of novels by author Caroline Kepnes. It originally premiered on Lifetime in 2018 but became a massive global hit after it was added to Netflix. Netflix picked it up starting with Season 2, and it became one of Netflix’s biggest shows, with Seasons 2 and 3 occupying slots on Netflix’s all-time Top 10 most-watched English-language shows. Season 4 has not been as big, but it’s still in the upper echelon of Netflix series, with 323,750,000 hours watched through five weeks of release. It’s reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

The first four seasons of “You” are streaming on Netflix.

