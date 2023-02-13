‘You’ Season 4 reviews: Netflix series is ‘having more fun with age’ and ‘has never been as laugh-out-loud funny’

On February 9, 2023, Netflix released the first batch of episodes from the fourth season of its hit series “You.” Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive man who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Tati Gabrielle reprises her role as Marienne Bellamy, with Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers and Lukas Gage joining the main cast.

Early reviews for the new season are predominantly positive, earning this chapter an impressive 89% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Five episodes are currently available on the streaming platform with the remainder scheduled for a March 9 release. Read our full review roundup below.

Maggie Fremont of TV Guide writes, “Aside from reminding us of Joe’s sociopathic perspective on his own life (and rampant avoidance of anything resembling guilt or accountability), the pithy line of voice-over also reminds us of ‘You’s’ uncanny ability to pull off a major reset each season.” She adds, “Once again, the social satire hits hard and remains one of ‘You’s’ biggest draws. Honestly, ‘You’ only seems to be having more fun with age and has never been as laugh-out-loud funny as it is in Season 4. Penn Badgley’s performance, both on screen and through his spot-on voice-overs, continues to anchor the show…While Joe might complain about genre formulas, plopping Joe into a murder mystery and putting him on the defense shakes up ‘You’s’ own formula.”

Rae Torres of Collider notes, “Surprisingly (and thankfully), Joe’s newest target is not yet another poor, unsuspecting woman. Instead, Season 4 of ‘You’ finds Joe actually being the one on the defense as he frantically tries to figure out the identity of the ‘Eat the Rich Killer,’ a mysterious stranger who kills off members of the Oxford circle of wealthy snobs with whom Joe finds himself surrounded. Oh, and the killer also happens to know Joe’s true identity and entire murderous past. So much for Joe’s relaxing vacation in the UK.” The supporting cast continues to have exceptional performances. “There are certainly some standouts in ‘You’s’ new supporting cast – Charlotte Ritchie gives a beautiful depth to her character Kate, who may be a member of the elite, but has an emotional backstory that balances out her initial ‘ice queen’ act. Tilly Keeper is an absolute delight as Lady Phoebe, who may be royalty but lacks the cruelty and inhumanity of her wealthy peers. Keeper’s comedic timing is perfect, but like Ritchie, she brings a distinctive emotional touch as a woman who, underneath all the wealth, feels truly alone and misunderstood. Ed Speleers also gives a stellar performance as author Rhys Montrose, the unexpected member of the Oxford group due to being born into poverty.” Torres concludes, “Once again, ‘You’ flips the tables on us and leaves us positively reeling. The last five episodes of You Season 4 are Badgley’s most impressive performance to date.”

Graeme Guttmann of Screen Rant say Joe feels right at home in London. “Fortunately, the snobbery still leaves room for absurdity, and ‘You’ season 4 part 1 has plenty of it, crafting a murder mystery that is as comical as it is nail-biting while putting Joe in more danger than ever before.” The lack of Joe’s now deceased object of affection, Love Quinn, could have left a serious dent in the series but the fourth season makes changes to differentiate it from the previous three. Guttman concludes, “Ultimately, ‘You’ season 4 part 1 still has plenty of fun, and that’s all one can ask for from any time spent with Joe Goldberg. A Cardi B needle drop during a particularly gruesome scene will certainly elicit laughs. Some of the on-the-nose music choices and signature Joe Goldberg quips will make one groan just as much as it will make one chuckle. One Lukas Gage moment has the power to make even his much-discussed ‘White Lotus’ rim job scene pale in comparison. What’s most surprising of all, though, is that part 1 manages to cram so much into its five-episode run.”

Shania Russell of Slashfilm praises the season as well adding that after the events of the previous season, Joe had essentially burned down his life to begin anew. “In season 4, Joe goes from predator to prey. Far beyond the show’s usual routine of hitting the partial-reset button, this time it goes the route of a full-fledged reinvention. Sharp as ever, the fourth season leans into the show’s pulpy, psychological thriller roots and ends up a raging success…Speaking of things Joe can’t escape, the man has an uncanny ability to stumble upon people who absolutely suck: irritating, wealthy elites who radiate snobbery and drive him absolutely mad.” Russell concludes, “Every season, it seems like ‘You’ is on the verge of running out of steam. How much longer can this sociopathic nice guy barely avoid getting caught in his lies? How long can he remain blind to reality? But every few episodes, there’s another inventive curveball being thrown, another reason to stay glued to the screen to see how things play out. And so far, that’s more than enough to keep the show going.”

