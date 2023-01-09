‘You’ Season 4 trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has gone once more unto the breach with Joe Goldberg. On Monday, the streaming service released the first trailer for Season 4 of “You,” which returns in two parts this year.

Here’s the Netflix description of what to expect: “After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

“You” originated on Lifetime before Netflix picked it up and forced it into the zeitgeist. The hit show was developed by by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble and based on the books by Caroline Kepnes.

“You” stars Penn Badgley as Joe and also features Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speelers. Of note about the new season: Badgley himself directed the season finale.

The first part of “You” Season 4 will debut on February 9; the second batch of episodes hits the streamer in March.

