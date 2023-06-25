Don’t rule out ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ standout Yvonne Strahovski for another Emmy bid

Sarah Snook has made the jump from supporting to lead actress category for the fourth and final season of “Succession” at the Emmys, which means the drama supporting actress race now has an open slot. While Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”) has taken advantage of this vacancy in our odds, having slid into eighth place after Snook’s category switcheroo was confirmed in late April, don’t be surprised if the beneficiary at the Emmys is Yvonne Strahovski, a previous nominee for “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2018 and ’21 who is long overdue for her first win and is coming off what is arguably her best season yet on the Hulu drama.

At the moment, Strahovski is down in 16th place in our combined odds, but that’s not surprising. Her low placement is likely due to the general uncertainty over how “Handmaid’s” will perform at the Emmys after it earned mixed critical and audience reception for its fifth season, which aired last fall, and was given the cold shoulder by the major guilds over the winter, including, for the first time, the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America Awards. The last time it received middling reviews and performed below expectations at the guilds, for its third season, the show dipped to a series-low 10 bids at the Emmys and Strahovski missed, though one of her co-stars, Samira Wiley, still made the cut in her category. And even that year, it still had a number of guild nominations, including two for the show’s cast and its lead Elisabeth Moss from the SAG Awards, under its belt heading into the Emmys and enough overall support to get into Best Drama Series. So now that it lacks the backing of the guilds and is not expected to get into series, according to our odds, can Strahovski still pull through?

The most encouraging news for the Aussie is that the TV academy’s acting branch has been the show’s biggest advocate throughout its run. Of the 75 Emmy noms and 15 victories the series has racked up, 27 and six, respectively, have been for acting. And considering it earned 10 of those 27 total bids the last time it was eligible, for its fourth season in 2021, there is no evidence to suggest that the actors have cooled on the dystopian drama just yet. Sure, it was shut out at SAG for the first time, but remember that there is no guaranteed overlap between the guild’s nominating committee — which consists of around 2,500 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members who have not served on a committee for at least eight years — and the TV academy’s acting branch in any given year. So there’s a good chance the actors in the TV academy are higher on “Handmaid’s” Season 5 than those who were part of the SAG nom comm.

SEE Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on how a ‘most heightened form of survival’ drives Serena in Season 5 [Exclusive Video Interview]

What’s more, 10 of “Handmaid’s'” 27 acting bids have been in the drama supporting actress category alone. There, the timely series racked up two citations for Ann Dowd — who won — and Wiley for the first season; three for Alexis Bledel, Dowd and Strahovski for the second; one for Wiley for the third; and a whopping four for Madeline Brewer, Dowd, Strahovski and Wiley for the fourth. It’s one of just two acting categories in which the show has never missed — the other being Best Drama Guest Actress — and should, with eight slots, be one of the easier ones for it to break into this year.

The question for Strahovski now is whether she’ll be able to stand out among her co-stars. In any other year, she might have a hard time getting past Wiley and Dowd based on their track records — Wiley won drama guest actress for “Handmaid’s” in 2018 and is the only eligible cast member to have been shortlisted for all four seasons, while Dowd is an erstwhile victor for the show in this category with more overall noms for it to her name than Strahovski — but with the restricted ballot back in place, she may have enough individual passion to come out on top this year. After all, the fifth season of “Handmaid’s” is basically an extended Emmy clip for the actor, whose character, Serena, goes from grieving her husband’s death to giving birth in an abandoned barn alongside her former handmaid (Moss) to becoming a quasi-handmaid herself. Plus, there could be an added urgency to recognize Strahovski as she’s one of very few “Handmaid’s” series regulars to still be Emmy-less.

So if “Handmaid’s” has a better nominations morning than expected, don’t be shocked if Strahovski is blessed with her third Emmy bid on July 12.

