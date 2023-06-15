Zachary Quinto returns to ‘American Horror Story’ in mysterious Season 12 role

He’s baaack! Zachary Quinto appeared in the first two “American Horror Story” installments as gay homeowner Chad Warwick (Season 1’s “Murder House”) and as fan-fave serial killer Bloody Face (Season 2’s “Asylum”), but then he took a nine-year hiatus before popping up last year as erotic art curator Sam (Season 11’s “NYC”). Well, “AHS” viewers won’t have to wait another nine years to see Quinto again, as he’ll return to the franchise in Season 12’s “Delicate” in a mysterious role, which brings his tally to four total characters.

Quinto confirmed the news at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his movie “He Went That Way.” Speaking about new “AHS” cast member Kim Kardashian, the bearded actor told reporters, “I did a cameo on this season of ‘American Horror Story’ and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Besides Kardashian and Quinto, other confirmed cast members for “American Horror Story: Delicate” are Matt Czuchry, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White and Debra Monk.

The dozenth season is based on the thriller novel “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, set to be released in book stores everywhere on August 1. “AHS” newbie Halley Feiffer has been tapped as the sole writer and new showrunner of the TV show. Note that due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, production on the new episodes has been delayed.

Quinto won the Critics Choice Award and Gold Derby Award for playing Dr. Oliver Thredson, aka Bloody Face, during “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2012-13). His spooky performance of a 1960s psychiatrist-turned-serial killer also earned him his first Emmy nomination as Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor, though he lost to his co-star James Cromwell.

In between appearances on “AHS,” Quinto has made a name for himself on the big screen. He has starred in three total “Star Trek” movies as Commander Spock, with a fourth on the way. Some of his other movies include “Snowden,” “Hotel Artemis” and “The Boys in the Band.” As for television projects, the “Heroes” super-villain also popped up in “The Slap,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “NOS4A2.”

Refresh your memory on Bloody Face’s “American Horror Story” journey in the fan-edited video below. Even all these years later, viewers consider Quinto’s serial killer to be one most terrifying “AHS” villains of all time — right up there with Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch), anti-christ Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), cult leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and sadist Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions