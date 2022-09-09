10 youngest Emmy nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress: List includes overall youngest acting Emmy champ

During the last two decades of her life, Judy Garland appeared as herself on over 40 TV programs and earned a pair of Emmy nominations as the star of her eponymous single-season variety show. 32 years after her untimely death, she was portrayed by Tammy Blanchard (24) and Judy Davis (45) in the ABC limited series “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows,” which racked up 13 Emmy bids. Both actresses were honored for their work, with Blanchard triumphing in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress category and Davis prevailing as the series lead.

20 years after her win, Blanchard remains the fourth youngest victor in the history of her category, and she currently ranks as its 10th youngest nominee after initially placing ninth. Two of the actresses who place higher on the list earned their bids prior to turning 17, with one having held the overall record for youngest acting winner for nearly four decades.

The television academy has recognized the work of supporting actresses on non-continuing programs since the eighth Emmys ceremony in 1956. The award’s inaugural recipient was Pamela Brown (“Victoria Regina”), while the most recent was Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”).

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Blanchard on the list of 10 youngest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress Emmy nominees.

