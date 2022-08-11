‘100 Foot Wave’ producer Joe Lewis on the dangers the waves posed for his film crew [Exclusive Video Interview]

In getting some of the water shots for “ ,” producer Joe Lewis understands that it was risky for the camera people to attempt. “The people who are shooting from the water are in every bit the same amount of danger as the surfers. They’re truly taking the same risks,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Documentary panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). He give assurance that it was really only the jet ski cameras that went out into the waves and that most other footage was captured through either land cameras or drones. “The number one concern is just making sure that we stay out of the surfer’s way don’t cause any problems. The second is just how do we get the best images, but we take a lot of care and do it all really safely.”

SEE More than 180 interviews with Emmy nominees

“100 Foot Wave” is a documentary series on HBO that centers on big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara as he finds a small area in Portugal called Nazaré which has some of the biggest waves imaginable. As the series looks at McNamara’s career and how he hopes to find and successfully surf a 100-foot tall wave, he also works with the Nazaré locals to make the area become a premiere surfing destination. The series was directed by Chris Smith and has been picked up for a second season. It’s been nominated for two Emmys this year: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Nonfiction Cinematography. Lewis previously won an Emmy in 2019 in the Comedy Series category for being one of the producers on “Fleabag.”

Lewis admits that the concept of doing all the work that surfers do in order to succeed at something that lasts only a few seconds is something that can be hard to grasp. “I can only imagine if you’re doing all of that for a few seconds, it just feels outstanding. I can tell you the extreme focus it takes when you’re out there.” He still respects what they do and understands that it’s something that provides them with a lot of fulfillment. “For a lot of the characters it’s really what give them peace. It allows them to shut out the world and I just wish I could feel what they felt getting in the barrel and going down those waves.”

Working in Nazaré with the local community was one of the things that made shooting the series such an enjoyable endeavor. “You have to remember, this was a town that before surfing, it’s a huge summer vacation spot and then it just shuttered in the winter. This has changed the town in almost every way.” He adds that the locals will play an even bigger part in the next season of the show. “A lot of our crew is from the town and we try to use locals as much as we can. In the second season, there’ll be some characters that are local surfers that are joining the show.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions