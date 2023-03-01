16 most anticipated movies for March include ‘Creed III,’ ‘Scream VI,’ ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ … [PHOTOS]

A crowded February is being followed by an even denser March. Around this time a year ago, the box office was primarily carried by “The Batman” and residual receipts for February release “Uncharted,” but sequels from four popular franchises–as well as Paramount’s effort to launch a new one–suggest we’ll see a larger and more varied group of top earners.

Will any of them beat 2017’s “The Beauty and the Beast” as March’s highest grosser and help the box office surpass the month’s 2022 cume? Fans of sci-fi thrillers, indie romcoms, true crime, “Dungeons & Dragons,” slasher movies and Willem Dafoe all have something to look forward to, while heavyweights like the fourth “John Wick” installment and (no pun intended) “Creed III” are likely to command broad commercial appeal.

Between a Morgan Freeman vehicle and a Sundance jury pick about an impoverished single mother trying to build a family in New York City, consumers of adult dramas can also find a reason to visit their local multiplex. Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to check out our picks for the 16 most anticipated titles coming to theaters and streaming this March.

