‘1883’ costume designer Janie Bryant on returning to the era of ‘Deadwood’: ‘The journey with these characters is very different’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The journey with these characters is very different,” says costume designer Janie Bryant about how her work on the limited series “1883” compared to her Emmy winning wardrobe for another western drama that took place in almost exactly the same time period, the 1870s-set “Deadwood.” What is the same is I’m glad that I had the experience of so much distressing with ‘Deadwood’ because it really did help in terms of understanding how distressing works with ‘1883.’” We talked to Bryant as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV costume designers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“1883” is spun off from the Paramount drama “Yellowstone,” flashing back to tell the story of the ancestors of “Yellowstone” patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). “1883” follows John’s great-grandfather James (Tim McGraw) and great-grandmother Margaret (Faith Hill) as they join a wagon train of immigrants that braves the perilous journey from Texas to Oregon before the Duttons eventually settle in Montana to establish the ranch that will remain in their family for generations.

Despite their similar time periods, “1883” was about a “very different set of circumstances” from “Deadwood.” While the cult hit HBO show took place primarily in one town, “1883” is the story of an arduous journey across the continent, and in helping to tell that story through the costumes, Bryant “learned so much about so many different cultures, because the immigrants were a big part of the story of ‘1883,’ and their costumes were really on that journey with each person too.” Indeed, you can tell a lot about a character and their life experiences from the clothes on their backs.

