2020 Daytime Emmy winners: Full list of nominees and winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held at 8:00pm (Eastern and Pacific) on Friday night, June 26, in a ceremony broadcast on CBS and hosted by “The Talk” stars Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Marie Osmond. “General Hospital” was the top nominee with 23 bids, followed closely by “Days of Our Lives” (22) and “The Young and the Restless” (21). But who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list in all categories from Best Drama Series to Best Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling.

Not all of the winners were presented during the telecast, which was held virtually to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic raged on in the United States. Many top categories were handed out during the two-hour prime time event, but additional categories were announced right after the telecast ended via the Daytime Emmys’ accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. (See the full list of those categories here.)

We had to wait a while longer for some other awards. Digital drama prizes were scheduled to go out during a separate streaming ceremony on Sunday, July 19. And children’s, animated, family and lifestyle programs got their time in the spotlight the following weekend on Sunday, July 26. So what did you think of this year’s awards? Did the television academy get it right in their winners and in their presentation? See the winners list below, updated live as they’re announced.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest results

DRAMA

Best Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Actor

Steve Burton, “General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Jon Lindstrom, “General Hospital”

Thaao Penghlis, “Days of Our Lives”

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Best Actress

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Katherine Kelly Lang, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Maura West, “General Hospital”

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman, “The Young and the Restless”

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives'”

Chandler Massey, “Days of Our Lives”

James Patrick Stewart, “General Hospital”

Paul Telfer, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”

Rebecca Budig, “General Hospital”

Susan Seaforth Hayes, “Days of Our Lives”

Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless”

Annika Noelle, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Best Younger Performer

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless”

Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Guest Performer

Elissa Kapneck, “The Young and the Restless”

Michael E. Knight, “General Hospital”

Eva LaRue, “The Young and the Restless”

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, “The Young and the Restless”

Chrishell Stause, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Writing Team

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Directing Team

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

DIGITAL DRAMA

Best Digital Drama Series

“After Forever”

“The Bay”

“Dark/Web”

“Eastsiders”

“Studio City”

Best Actor in a Digital Drama

Kristos Andrews, “The Bay”

Alex Hurt, “The Rehearsal”

Brad James, “A House Divided”

Sean Kanan, “Studio City”

Brian White, “Bronx SIU”

Best Actress in a Digital Drama

Rowin Amone, “Issa Rae Present King Ester”

Mary Beth Evans, “The Bay”

Jade Harlow, “The Bay”

Cady Huffman, “After Forever”

Shanti Lowry, “Bronx SIU”

Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama

William Belli, “Eastsiders”

Leith M. Burke, “Eastsiders”

Tristan Rogers, “Studo City”

Lenny Wolpe, “After Forever”

Gregory Zarian, “Venice”

Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama

Tina Benko, “The Rehearsal”

Veanne Cox, “Indoor Boys”

Patrika Darbo, “Studio City”

Carolyn Hennesy, “Studio City”

Janet Hubert, “Issa Rae Presents King Ester”

Best Guest Performer in a Digital Drama

Rene Heger, “Dark/Web”

Mary Beth Peil, “After Forever”

Scott Turner Schofield, “Studio City”

Lin Shaye, “Eastsiders”

Graham Sibley, “Dark/Web”

Best Writing Team for a Digital Drama

“After Forever”

“The Bay”

“Eastsiders”

“Issa Rae Presents King Ester”

“Studio City”

Best Directing Team for a Digital Drama

“The Bay”

“Bronx SIU”

“Dark/Web”

“Issa Rae Presents King Ester”

“Studio City”

DRAMA CRAFTS

Best Music Direction/Composition for a Drama

“Dark/Web”

“Days of Our Lives”

“Pillow Talk”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Casting for a Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“Eastsiders”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Lighting Direction for a Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Dark/Web”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Technical Team for a Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Live/Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Art Direction for a Drama

“After Forever”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Costume Design for a Drama

“The Bay”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Eastsiders”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Hairstyling for a Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Makeup for a Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

TALK/MORNING

Best Talk Show (Entertainment)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“The Talk”

Best Talk Show Host (Entertainment)

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

Maury Povich, “Maury”

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, “The Talk”

Best Talk Show (Informative)

“Rachael Ray”

“Red Table Talk”

“The 3rd Hour of Today”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

“The View”

Best Talk Show Host (Informative)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, “The View”

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Larry King, “Larry king Now”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk”

Best Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“CBS This Morning”

“Good Morning America

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist”

“Today Show”

Best Morning Show in Spanish

“Cafe CNN”

“Despierta America”

“Un Nuevo Dia”

Best Directing for a Talk/Entertainment News/Morning Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

“Good Morning America”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

GAME

Best Game Show

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”

“Double Dare”

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy”

“The Price is Right”

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”

Best Directing for a Game Show

“Jeopardy”

“Let’s Make a Deal”

“The Price is Right”

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood”

“E! News”

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

Best Entertainment Program in Spanish

“Destinos”

“El Corazon de Sergio Ramos”

“El Gordo y la Flaca”

“LOL: Last One Laughing”

“Nuestro Mundo”

Best Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Karina Banda, “El Gordo y la Flaca”

Tanya Charry, “El Gordo y la Flaca”

Eugenio Derbez, “LOL: Last One Laughing”

Oscar Petit, “El Gordo y la Flaca”

Gelena Solano, “El Gordo y la Flaca”

LEGAL

Best Legal/Courtroom Show

“Hot Bench”

“Judge Judy”

“Judge Mathis”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

“The People’s Court”

CULINARY/LIFESTYLE/INFORMATIVE



Best Culinary Series

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

“Giada Entertains”

“Milk Street”

“30 Minute Meals”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

Best Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking”

Frankie Celenza, “Struggle Meals”

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada Entertains”

Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

Rachael Ray, “30 Minute Meals”

Best Lifestyle Series

“Ask This Old House”

“George to the Rescue”

“Home Made Simple with Laila Ali”

“Open House”

“This Old House”

Best Travel/Adventure Program

“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”

“Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

“Rock the Park”

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”

“The Zimmern List”

Best Educational/Informational Series

“Could You Survive the Movies?”

“Deadly Engineering”

“Glad You Asked”

“Mission Unstoppable”

“SciGirls”

Best Daytime Program Host

Jeff Corwin, “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Mo Rocca and Alie Ward, “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”

Mike Rowe, “Returning the Favor”

Andrew Zimmern, “The Zimmern List”

Best Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

“1st Look”

“George to the Rescue”

“Giada in Italy Capri”

“Katie Parla’s Rome”

“Travels with Darley”

“Vera’s Latin America: Panama”

Best Directing for a Multile Camera Daytime Program

“America’s Test Kitchen”

“Cook’s Country”

“Milk Street”

“Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen 2”

“Trisha’s Southern Kitchen”

CHILDREN’S

Best Preschool Children’s Series

“Blue’s Clues and You”

“Dino Dana”

“Helpsters”

“Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”

“Sesame Street”

Best Children’s/Family Series

“Bunk’d”

“Holly Hobbie”

“Just Add Magic”

“Odd Squad”

Best Young Adult Program

“Alexa and Katie”

“The Inspectors”

“Light as a Feather”

“Shook”

“Trinkets”

Best Short Format Children’s Program

“Muppet Babies: Play Date”

“Mushroom and the Forest of the World”

“Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You”

“Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia”

“Snoopy in Space”

Best Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Ryan Dillon, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Liana Liberato, “Light as a Feather”

Damian Toofeek Raven, “The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Oren”

Jordan Rodrigues, “Light as a Feather”

Brianne Tju, “Light as a Feather”

Best Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Maria Bamford, “Ask the StoryBots”

Bill Cobbs, “Dino Dana”

Kathleen Gati, “A Mermaid for Christmas”

Alice Kremelberg, “The Feels”

Sara Ramirez, “The Feels”

Best Writing for a Children’s/Young Adult Program

“Free Rein”

“Ghostwriter”

“Helpsters”

“Sesame Street”

“Trinkets”

Best Directing for a Children’s/Young Adult Program

“Ghostwriter”

“Light as a Feather”

“Pup Academy”

“Sesame Street”

“Trinkets”

ANIMATION

Best Preschool Children’s Animated Series

“Bubble Guppies”

“Doc McStuffins”

“Floogals”

“Norman Picklestripes”

“Vampirina”

Best Children’s Animated Series

“Arthur”

“Craig of the Creek”

“The Dragon Prince”

“The Loud House”

“Niko and the Sword of Light”

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On”

Best Special Class Animated Program

“Big City Greens: Green Christmas”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within”

“The Last Kids on Earth”

“Milo Murphy’s Law”

Best Performer in an Animated Program

Paget Brewster, “Duck Tales”

Marieve Herington, “Big City Greens”

Chris Houghton, “Big City Greens”

Tom Kenny, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Parker Simmons, “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart”

Best Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Eric Bauza, “Muppet Babies”

Matt Danner, “Muppet Babies”

Maurice LaMarche, “The Rocketeer”

Kevin Michael Richardson, “Puppy Dog Pals”

Christian Simon, “T.O.T.S.”

Best Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ask the StoryBots”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Nature Cat”

“The Rocketeer”

“Tumble Leaf”

Best Writing for an Animated Program

“Big City Greens”

“Big Hero 6: The Series”

“Duck Tales”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Best Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ask the StoryBots”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Muppet Babies”

“Norman Picklestripes”

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom”

“Tumble Leaf”

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum”

Best Directing for an Animated Program

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Disney Mickey Mouse”

“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Best Casting for Animation

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Puppy Dog Pals”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Best Main Title for Animation

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” (Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder)

“The Casagrandes”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

“The Rocketeer”

Best Animation Editing

“Disney Mickey Mouse”

“Duck Tales”

“Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Pinky Malinky”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Best Sound Mixing for Animation

“Batman: Hush”

“DC Showcase: Death”

“Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”

“Reign of the Supermen”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

Best Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animation

“Dragons Rescue Riders”

“Elena of Avalor”

“”Let’s Go Luna”

“The Rocketeer”

“Tumble Leaf”

Best Sound Editing for Animation

“Batman: Hush”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Duck Tales”

“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus”

“Reign of the Supermen”

“Tales of Arcadia: 3Below”

Best Sound Editing for Preschool Animation

“Ask the StoryBots”

“Dragons Rescue Riders”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Puppy Dog Pals”

“The Rocketeer”

SPECIAL CLASS

Best Special Class Series

“The Day I Picked My Parents”

“Retro Tech”

“Returning the Favor”

“SuperSoul Sunday”

“Welcome Home”

Best Special Class Special

“93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“Hate Among Us”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

“This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special”

“The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute”

Best Special Class Short Format Program

“Ally”

“The Brave”

“Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

“Ready Jet Cook”

“Rewind Nature”

Best Writing for a Special Class Series

“Brainwashed By Toons”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”

“Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

“Rock the Park”

Best Writing for a Special Class Special

“Mind Field: What Is the Scariest Thing?”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

“This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special”

“2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards”

“The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord and Tish”

Best Directing for Special Class

“Hate Among Us”

“Hearts of Heroes”

“A Holiday Reunion”

“93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“Stonewall OutLoud”

“This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special”

“Working in the Theatre”

INTERACTIVE

Best Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Blue’s Clues and You”

“Jeopardy”

“Light as a Feather”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live”

“Scribbles and Ink”

PROMOTIONAL

Best Daytime Promotional Announcement (Topical)

“Days of Our Lives” (Flash Forward)

“Dr. Phil” (Rodney Reed)

“Jeopardy” (Jeopardy All Star Games)

“Nick Jr Paw Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue” (Trailer)

“Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas” (Launch)

“The Star Wars Show” (Stars Wars Animals: The Trench Run)

Best Daytime Promotional Announcement (Brand Image Campaign)

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing” (Series Launch)

“Disney Team of Heroes”

“Family Feud” (On Pause)

“Sesame Street” (50th Memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (She-Ra International Women’s Day 2019)

CRAFTS

Best Music Direction/Composition

“The Dragon Prince”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

“The Tom and Jerry Show”

Best Original Song

“The Bad Guys?” from “Brainwashed by Toons”

“Everything Changed” from “The Feels”

“North Star” from “General Hospital”

“A Holiday Carol – The Holidays Are Here” from “93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

“Hooray Hooray, We’re on Our Way” from “93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Best Original Song (Children’s/Young Adult/Animation)

“Gonna Go Good” from “Big Hero 6: The Series”

“Never Leave” from “Elena of Avalor”

“As You Move Forward” from “The Lion Guard”

“Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

“The Vamp Opera” from “Vampirina”

Best Main Title/Graphic Design for Live Action

“Boom Bust”

“Dark/Web”

“El Corazon de Sergio Ramos”

“Ghostwriter”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Best Lighting Direction

“Ghostwriter”

“A Holiday Reunion”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Sesame Street”

“The View”

Best Technical Team

“CBS This Morning”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Price Is Right”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

“The View”

Best Cinematography

“Ghostwriter”

“A Holiday Reunion”

“Just Add Magic”

“The Square Root”

“Tumble Leaf”

Best Single Camera Editing

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“Helpsters”

“MTV News Presents: White Supremacy Destroyed My Life”

“Odd Squad”

“Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

“Rock the Park”

“This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special”

Best Multiple Camera Editing

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“Consumer 101”

“Milk Street”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

“The View”

Best Live/Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Family Feud”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Price Is Right”

“The Talk”

Best Sound Mixing

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“Beyond Your Backyard”

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”

“A Holiday Reunion”

“Mission Unstoppable”

“Sesame Street”

Best Sound Editing for Live Action

“El Corazon de Sergio Ramos”

“Dino Dana”

“Ghostwriter”

“Odd Squad”

“Trinkets”

Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“A Holiday Reunion”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Sesame Street”

“The View”

Best Costume Design/Styling

“Ghostwriter”

“Helpsters”

“No Good Nick”

“The Real”

“The Talk”

“Tamron Hall”

Best Hairstyling

“Home and Family”

“Jeopardy”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“The Real”

“The Talk”

“The View”

Best Makeup

“Eastsiders”

“The Real”

“The Talk”

“Tamron Hall”

“The View”

Best Special Effects Costume/Makeup/Hairstyling

“Dino Dana”

“Ghostwriter”

“Helpsters”

“Odd Squad”

“Sesame Street”