2020 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay (UPDATED: January 12)

Since the academy expanded the Best Picture category at the Oscars in 2010, Best Original Screenplay has gone to writers of a wide-range of genres: dramas (“Birdman,” “Manchester by the Sea”); comedies (“Midnight in Paris”); biopics (“The King’s Speech,” “Green Book”); true-life stories (“Spotlight”); period pictures (“Django Unchained”); war movies (“The Hurt Locker”); sci-fi (“Her”) and horror (“Get Out”). (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2020 Oscars predictions for Best Original Screenplay and be sure to check out our predictions for Best Adapted Screenplay.)

Regardless of the type of film, a nominee needs broad academy support to win this race. Indeed, all 10 of these most recent Best Original Screenplay winners were, at the least, Best Picture nominees. And five of them won the big prize, bringing the total number of Best Picture champs with Oscar-winning original screenplays to 17. By comparison, 41 films have done this on the adapted side.

In 2019, four of the five nominees for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards were crafted by writer/directors including the winner, “Green Book,” which also won Best Picture. Expect auteurs to be well-represented in this race once again.

UPDATED: January 12, 2020

Leading Contenders



Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain & Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics – October 4)

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (Netflix – November 6; streams December 6)

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out” (Lionsgate – November 27)

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, “Parasite” (Neon – October 11)

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony – July 26)

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell” (A24 – July 12)

Strong Contenders

Robert Eggers, Max Eggers, “The Lighthouse” (A24 – Oct. 18)

Terrence Malick, “A Hidden Life” (Fox Searchlight – December 13)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917” (Universal – December 25)

Charles Randolph, “Bombshell” (Lionsgate – December 20)

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein,”Uncut Gems” (A24 – December 13)

Possible Contenders

Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, “Dolemite Is My Name” (October 4; streams Oct. 25)

Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman, “Booksmart” (Annapurna – May 24)

James Mangold, Jason Keller, Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, “Ford v. Ferrari” (20th Century Fox – November 15)

Jordan Peele, “Us” (Universal – March 22)

Trey Edward Shults, “Waves (A24 – November 15)

