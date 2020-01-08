2020 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture (UPDATED: January 8)

Predicting the winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture is never easy. We were sure the top prize at the 2019 Oscars would go to “Roma” but it was “Green Book” that won. In coming up with our 2020 Oscar predictions, we considered a slew of factors, starting with the preferential ballot used to determine the winner. Add in the pedigree of the filmmakers, the critical reception to the films, the box office tally and the track record of the studios. We take all of these into consideration again as we look ahead to the 2020 Academy Awards. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2020 Oscars predictions for Best Picture.)

Contenders began to emerge at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Others will be seen for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival in May. However, most of the top tier of Best Picture hopefuls won’t screen until September at four film festivals: Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York. And a few will be held back till the last weeks of eligibility, getting limited releases in December.

We predicted “Roma” to be a strong contender at the Academy Awards for Best Picture as it was the first film from Alfonso Cuaron after he won Best Director for “Gravity.” It dominated the critics awards and reaped a leading 10 Oscar nominations. The multi-hyphenate Cuaron won as director, cinematographer and producer of the Best Foreign Language Film of the year.

“Green Book” was named Best Picture despite its helmer, Peter Farrelly, being snubbed by the directors branch of the academy. He did share in the Original Screenplay win and Mahershala Ali took home his second Supporting Actor Oscar in three years for a scene-stealing turn as jazz musician Don Shirley.

UPDATED: January 8, 2020

Please note: Only those films with confirmed release dates are listed below. Check back often as new contenders are scheduled while other are dropped due to delays or critical reaction.

Leading Contenders

“Ford v. Ferrari” (20th Century Fox – November 15)

Director: James Mangold

Writers: James Mangold, Jason Keller, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth

Cast: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Remo Girone

Plot: The true story of the battle between Ford and Ferrari to win Le Mans in 1966.

“The Irishman” (Netflix – November 1; streams Nov. 27)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writer: Steven Zaillian (who adapted “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin.

Plot: A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight – October 18)

Writer/Director: Taika Waititi (who adapted the novel “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens)

Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Waititi

Plot: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

“Joker” (Warner Bros. – October 4)

Director: Todd Phillips

Writers: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

Plot: A failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer.

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate – November 27)

Writer/Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer.

Plot: A modern murder mystery in a classic whodunit style.

“Little Women” (Sony – December 25)

Writer/Director: Greta Gerwig (who adapted Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name‎)

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emily Watson, Meryl Streep

Plot: Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

“Marriage Story” (Netflix – November 6; streams December 6)

Writer/Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern

Plot: The story follows an unfolding divorce that spans from New York City to Los Angeles.

“1917” (Universal – December 25)

Writer/Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay

Plot: Set against the backdrop of the last full year of World War I.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony – July 26)

Writer/Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

Plot: A faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry in 1969.

“Parasite” (Neon – October 11)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Writers: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Plot: All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident.

Strong Contenders

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Sony – November 22)

Director: Marielle Heller

Writers: Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Cast: Tom Hanks, Susan Kelechi Watson, Matthew Rhys

Plot: A jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers.

“Bombshell” (Lionsgate – December 20)

Director: Jay Roach

Writer: Charles Randolph

Cast: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Connie Britton

Plot: A few women decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over.

“The Farewell” (A24 – July 12)

Writer/Director: Lulu Wang

Cast: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin

Plot: A Chinese family discover their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.

“Dolemite Is My Name” (October 4; streams Oct. 25)

Director: Craig Brewer

Writers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, T.I.

Plot: The story of Rudy Ray Moore, who transformed himself into a blaxploitation star during the 1970s.

“The Two Popes” (Netflix – November 27; streams December 20)

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Writer: Anthony McCarten

Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins

Plot: The relationship and opposing visions between Pope Francis and Pope Benedict, both of whom must address their own pasts and the demands of the modern world in order to move the church forward.

“Uncut Gems” (A24 – December 13)

Directors: Josh and Benny Safdie

Writers: the Safdies and Ronald Bronstein

Cast: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, Eric Bogosian, and Pom Klementieff

Plot: A jewelry store owner must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from his girlfriend.

Possible Contenders

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. – December 25)

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Writers: Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham (who adapted Bryan Stevenson’s memoir of the same name)

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, Tim Blake Nelson

Plot: Civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.

“The Lighthouse” (A24 – Oct. 18)

Director: Robert Eggers

Writers: Robert Eggers, Max Eggers

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

Plot: The story of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

“Pain & Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics – October 4)

Writer/Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia

Plot: A film director reflects on the choices he’s made in life as past and present come crashing down around him.

“Toy Story 4” (Disney/Pixar – June 21)

Director: Josh Cooley

Writer: Stephany Folsom

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale

Plot: When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

“Us” (Universal – March 22)

Writer/Director: Jordan Peele

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss

Plot: A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begin to terrorize them.

