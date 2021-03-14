2021 Academy Awards nominations livestream: Where to watch

After months of delay and uncertainty, the 2021 Academy Awards nominations have finally arrived. Starting on Monday, March 15 at 8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT, presenters Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will announce the nominees for the 93rd annual Oscars. Films expected to compete for the 2021 Academy Awards include “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Promising Young Woman,” “One Night in Miami,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Ahead, how to livestream the 2021 Academy Awards nominations and where to watch the Oscar nominations online.

When are the 2021 Academy Award nominations?

The 2021 Oscar nominations are announced Monday, March 15, 2021, beginning at 8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT.

Where can I livestream the Oscar nominations online?

The 2021 Academy Awards nominations livestream is available in a number of places, including on the Oscars websites (Oscar.com and Oscars.org) and the academy’s social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook. In addition, part of the nominations will air on ABC’s “Good Morning America” starting at 8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT and viewers can watch via ABC’s YouTube page as well as online via their cable provider.

For direct access to the 2021 Academy Award nominations livestream, watch below via YouTube.

Who is announcing the Oscar nominations online?

This year, “The White Tiger” star and executive producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, will announce nominations in all 23 categories beginning at 8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT.

What’s the order of the Oscar nominations?

While the academy has not released the exact order in which the 2021 Academy Award nominations will be read, the group did unveil the two groups in which nominees will be placed during Monday’s Oscar nominations announcement. The groupings are as follows:

8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject Film

Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

What channel are the Oscar nominations on?

The 2021 Oscar nominations will air on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, March 15 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The nominations also stream online via a variety of platforms and places as noted above.

Who will get nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards?

At Gold Derby, our 2021 Oscars predictions have “Mank” leading all contenders with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, and Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried. Close behind is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” with a predicted eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Chadwick Boseman, and Best Actress for Viola Davis. Expected Best Picture frontrunners “Nomadland,” “Minari,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are predicted to receive six nominations each, including Best Picture nominations for all three films.

For the full rundown of 2021 Oscar predictions by film, head here.

