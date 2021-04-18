2021 ACM Awards winners list in all 13 categories at Academy of Country Music kudos

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards were presented on Sunday night, April 18, during a live ceremony broadcast from three different locations in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café. But who took home trophies? Scroll down for our complete list of the 56th Annual ACM winners, updated live throughout the night.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton entered these awards with a leading six nominations apiece. Morris was up for Female Artist of the Year, Group of the Year (as a member of The Highwomen), Single of the Year (“The Bones”), Song of the Year (“The Bones” as both artist and songwriter), and Video of the Year (“Better Than We Found It”). She’s a three-time previous ACM winner, including Female Artist in 2020.

Meanwhile, Stapleton contended for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Starting Over” as both artist and producer), and Song of the Year (“Starting Over” as both artist and songwriter). He had previously won Male Artist twice before, but he had yet to win Entertainer. This year he was up against an all-male field of competitors: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.

Four categories were announced in advance of Sunday night’s ceremony. Jimmie Allen made history as the first Black winner for New Male Artist of the Year. Gabby Barrett claimed New Female Artist of the Year. Kane Brown took Video of the Year for “Worldwide Beautiful.” And Carly Pearce and Lee Brice‘s collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now” prevailed as Music Event of the Year. Who joined them in the winner’s circle when the rest of the categories were announced during the event hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. Find out below.

Keep refreshing this pages for the latest results

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

X — Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

X — Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

“Born Here Live Here Die Here,” Luke Bryan

“Mixtape Vol. 1,” Kane Brown

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (written by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (written by Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (written by Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (written by Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris (written by Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz)

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

X — “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does to Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

X — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, Pink

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?