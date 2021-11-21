2021 American Music Awards winners list: AMA winners in all categories

The 2021 American Music Awards winners were revealed on Sunday night, November 21, during a live ceremony hosted by AMA winner Cardi B (some categories were announced earlier in the day on TikTok). The results were decided by fans voting online, but this time those fans were able to vote on TikTok. Did that skew the winners even younger than usual? Scroll down for the complete list of winners updated live throughout the night.
Breakout teenage singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo entered these awards as the top nominee with seven bids including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. The Weeknd followed close behind with six bids, also including Artist of the Year. They were nominated in that coveted category against Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Drake. Swift went in holding the record for the most Artist of the Year victories with six and was hoping for lucky number-seven this evening. Swift was also looking to extend her record for the most AMA prizes overall; she already had a whopping 32 trophies in her collection before tonight.
There were a few notable changes to this year’s awards to reflect the continuous evolution of the music industry. The pop/rock categories now strictly award pop. Alternative rock has been broadened into just rock. Soul/R&B is now known as R&B. And rap/hip-hop awards are now simply hip-hop. The AMAs also added categories for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
X — Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
X — Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
X — Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
X — Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO/GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande, “Positions”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR”
Taylor Swift, “evermore”
The Kid LAROI, “F*CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
X — Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
X — Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
X — Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
X — Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
X — Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
X — Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
X — Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD, “Legends Never Die”
X — Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
X — The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
X — Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
X — Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Giveon, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”
H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija, “missunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
X — Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
X — Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO/GROUP
X — Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G, “KG0516”
Maluma, “Papi Juancho”
Rauw Alejandro, “Afrodisíaco”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
X — Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
X — Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
X — Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
