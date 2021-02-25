2021 Art Directors Guild Awards nominations include Oscar frontrunners ‘Mank,’ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ …

On February 25 the Art Directors Guild announced the nominees for its 25th annual awards, which will be handed out on April 10. These kudos have a stellar record at previewing the Academy Awards. Over the first 24 years of these prizes, the eventual Oscar winner for Best Production Design has always numbered among the ADG nominees in the various categories.

According to our expert predictions, period film contender “Mank” is the clear frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Production Design. We expect that three of its rival in that race at the ADG — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “News of the World” and “Mulan” — will also contend at the Oscars. The fifth Academy Awards nominee is expected to be “Tenet,” which vies in the fantasy film race at the Art Director Guild Awards.

The fifth period picture in the running for the ADG honor is “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The other fantasy film nominees are “Birds of Prey,” “The Midnight Sky,” “Pinocchio” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” And the contemporary contenders are: “Da 5 Bloods,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Palm Springs,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Prom.”

The ADG Awards are slated for a virtual ceremony on April 10. Ryan Murphy will be feted with the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Period Film

“Mank” – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan” – Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World” – Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Fantasy Film

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio” – Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet” – Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky” – Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

Contemporary Film

“Da 5 Bloods” – Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs” – Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman” – Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom” – Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

Animated Film

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward” – Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul” – Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age” – Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers” – Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

