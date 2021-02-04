2021 BAFTA Awards longlists: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ leads with 15 mentions, ‘Mank’ 14, ‘Promising Young Woman’ 13

This year the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. As part of this process, the BAFTAs brought back longlists, which were revealed on February 4. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” earned 15 mentions; “Mank” has 14; “Promising Young Woman” has 13; “News of the World” has 12; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Mauritanian” have 11. Scroll down to see all the longlist semi-finalists for the 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations.
All voters were assigned 15 films to watch via an online portal. In the recently concluded round one, voters ranked their top 15 films. Those with the most votes were longlisted. For the acting and directing categories, juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds chose the final four entries on the longlists. They will also decide the six nominees.
Members will be required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off February 19. They will rank their top five films to determine nominations, which will be announced on March 9.
While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories, up from five. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 10 men and 10 women.
In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from March 25 to April 7. The 2021 BAFTA Awards take place on April 11. The Oscars are two weeks later on April 25
Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over.
BEST PICTURE (244 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST DIRECTOR (226 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top eight female and top eight male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
Another Round
The Assistant
Babyteeth
The Dig
The Father
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Mank
The Mauritanian
Minari
My Octopus Teacher
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rocks
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST ACTOR (122 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
BEST ACTRESS (126 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (298 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (234 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (104 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
Another Round
The Assistant
Da 5 Bloods
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (61 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Babyteeth
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Hillbilly Elegy
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
The White Tiger
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (183 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
The Dig
Greyhound
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Rebecca
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (133 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Misbehaviour
Mulan
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST FILM EDITING (203 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (131 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
Blithe Spirit
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Promising Young Woman
Rebecca
The Trial of the Chicago 7
True History of the Kelly Gang
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (133 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
Da 5 Bloods
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Hillbilly Elegy
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (146 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (55 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.
Da 5 Bloods
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
News of the World
The Old Guard
The One and Only Ivan
Pinocchio
The Secret Garden
Sonic The Hedgehog
Soul
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (13 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top six were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top three were longlisted.
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
BEST BRITISH FILM (74 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top five will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury will pick the other five nominees from the next ranking 15 films.
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova
