2021 BAFTA Awards longlists: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ leads with 15 mentions, ‘Mank’ 14, ‘Promising Young Woman’ 13

This year the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. As part of this process, the BAFTAs brought back longlists, which were revealed on February 4. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” earned 15 mentions; “Mank” has 14; “Promising Young Woman” has 13; “News of the World” has 12; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Mauritanian” have 11. Scroll down to see all the longlist semi-finalists for the 2021 BAFTA Awards nominations.

All voters were assigned 15 films to watch via an online portal. In the recently concluded round one, voters ranked their top 15 films. Those with the most votes were longlisted. For the acting and directing categories, juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds chose the final four entries on the longlists. They will also decide the six nominees.

Members will be required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off February 19. They will rank their top five films to determine nominations, which will be announced on March 9.

While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories, up from five. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 10 men and 10 women.

In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from March 25 to April 7. The 2021 BAFTA Awards take place on April 11. The Oscars are two weeks later on April 25

Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over.

BEST PICTURE (244 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds.

Another Round

Da 5 Bloods

The Dig

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

BEST DIRECTOR (226 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top eight female and top eight male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

Another Round

The Assistant

Babyteeth

The Dig

The Father

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Mank

The Mauritanian

Minari

My Octopus Teacher

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Rocks

Saint Maud

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

BEST ACTOR (122 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ralph Fiennes The Dig

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Tom Hanks News of the World

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses

Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

John David Washington Malcolm & Marie

Steven Yeun Minari

BEST ACTRESS (126 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy

Bukky Bakray Rocks

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Morfydd Clark Saint Maud

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Julia Garner The Assistant

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Sophia Loren The Life Ahead

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Kate Winslet Ammonite

Alfre Woodard Clemency

Zendaya Malcolm & Marie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (298 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Alan Kim Minari

Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

David Strathairn Nomadland

Stanley Tucci Supernova

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (234 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked three performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

Niamh Algar Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali Rocks

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud

Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah

Jodie Foster The Mauritanian

Ashley Madekwe County Lines

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Saoirse Ronan Ammonite

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

Helena Zengel News of the World

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (104 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

Another Round

The Assistant

Da 5 Bloods

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (61 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Babyteeth

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Hillbilly Elegy

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

Pieces of a Woman

The White Tiger

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (183 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

The Dig

Greyhound

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Nomadland

Rebecca

Saint Maud

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (133 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Misbehaviour

Mulan

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

The Secret Garden

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST FILM EDITING (203 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Another Round

Da 5 Bloods

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Sound of Metal

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The White Tiger

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (131 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

Blithe Spirit

The Dig

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Promising Young Woman

Rebecca

The Trial of the Chicago 7

True History of the Kelly Gang

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (133 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

Da 5 Bloods

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Hillbilly Elegy

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Saint Maud

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (146 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

The Secret Garden

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The Mauritanian

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Saint Maud

Soul

Sound of Metal

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (55 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the five nominations.

Da 5 Bloods

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

News of the World

The Old Guard

The One and Only Ivan

Pinocchio

The Secret Garden

Sonic The Hedgehog

Soul

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (13 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top six were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top three were longlisted.

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

BEST BRITISH FILM (74 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top five will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury will pick the other five nominees from the next ranking 15 films.

Ammonite

Calm With Horses

County Lines

The Courier

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dig

Emma.

The Father

Herself

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Misbehaviour

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Radioactive

Rebecca

Rocks

Saint Maud

Supernova

