2021 BAFTA Awards longlists snub BIPOC contenders including ‘Minari,’ Spike Lee, Andra Day, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II …

Although the 2021 BAFTA Awards longlists number 15 in each category, there was not room enough for a slew of contenders. Among the most shocking snubs is “Minari,” which is absent from the Best Picture roster despite meriting mentions in eight other categories. One of those is for Best International Feature alongside the Danish film “Another Round,” which did make the cut for the top award.

Yes, seven films featuring BIPOC in leading roles are among the 15 contenders for Best Picture. But that attention from the entire membership of BAFTA did not always translate into key nominations in other categories, which were decided on by individual branches.

While “Da 5 Bloods” is among the Best Picture contenders, Spike Lee was snubbed by the directors branch. For the first time at the BAFTAs, the helmers were obliged to name 10 men and 10 women to the longlist. “Da 5 Bloods” reaped nine mentions in total, including for three of its cast.

Conversely, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” reaped a whopping 11 mentions including Best Picture but its two featured players — Colman Domingo and Glynn Thurman – were overlooked as was Black director George Wolfe.

Two other Black directors suffered the same fate. Shaka King‘s “Judas and the Black Messiah” reaped seven nominations, including screenplay and three performers, but was not lucky enough to land on the Best Picture or Best Director longlists. And Lee Daniels‘ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” was ignored everywhere but two craft categories: costume and makeup and hair.

Aaron Sorkin‘s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” reaped a leading 15 mentions, including four in the Supporting Actor race (Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance). How was there no room for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the Black Emmy winner who is riveting as Bobby Seale.

