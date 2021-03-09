2021 BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations

The 2021 BAFTA nominations were announced Tuesday (March 9), 36 hours before Oscar nominations voting ends. The 64th annual BAFTA Awards, honoring the best British and international contributions to film, will be handed out in London on on April 11. That is four days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 93rd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, April 25.
BEST PICTURE (244 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR (226 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
BEST ACTOR (122 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS (126 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (298 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (234 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (104 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (61 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
BEST CASTING (112 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (183 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (133 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
BEST FILM EDITING (203 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (131 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (133 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (146 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (55 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (13 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 6 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 were nominated.
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (77 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (56 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
BEST BRITISH FILM (74 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
