2021 BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations

The 2021 BAFTA nominations were announced Tuesday (March 9), 36 hours before Oscar nominations voting ends. The 64th annual BAFTA Awards, honoring the best British and international contributions to film, will be handed out in London on on April 11. That is four days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 93rd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, April 25.

BEST PICTURE (244 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR (226 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

BEST ACTOR (122 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

BEST ACTRESS (126 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (298 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (234 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (104 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (61 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

BEST CASTING (112 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (183 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (133 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST FILM EDITING (203 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (131 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (133 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (146 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

BEST SOUND (170 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (55 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (13 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 6 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 were nominated.

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE (77 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (56 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

BEST BRITISH FILM (74 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

