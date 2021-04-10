2021 BAFTA winners list: British Academy Film Awards in all categories

The British Academy Film Awards were presented on April 10 and April 11 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2021 BAFTA winners list in all 25 categories.
BAFTA is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, not unlike the American motion picture academy, so these awards could give us a preview of what the Oscars might do on April 25. And since voting for Oscars starts on April 15, just a few days after the BAFTAs, these awards could be doubly influential.
However, the BAFTAs amended their nominations voting this year. After the initial longlists were decided, the nominees for acting and directing were chosen by small juries, leveling the playing field between the highest-profile awards contenders and worthy underdogs. As a result, the two most nominated films are Oscar front-runner “Nomadland” and the more under-the-radar British drama “Rocks,” which have seven nominations apiece. And several top Oscar contenders like Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), and Olivia Colman (“The Father”) were snubbed.
Among its seven bids, “Nomadland” is up for Best Picture, though. The BAFTAs nominated it alongside “The Father,” “The Mauritanian,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The Best Picture race was the only BAFTA category voted on by the entire academy membership, so it might give us the clearest indicator of what the rest of the industry thinks of these films. However, it’s been seven years since the British academy has agreed with the American academy on Best Picture: the two awards haven’t lined up since “12 Years a Slave” (2013). Will they finally match again? See the complete list of winners below, updated as they’re announced.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest results
BEST PICTURE
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
BEST ACTOR
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
BEST CASTING
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
BEST FILM EDITING
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST MAKE UP AND HAIR
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
BEST SOUND
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership will selected the winner.
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 6 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 were nominated.
Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.
Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.
Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
BEST BRITISH FILM
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.
Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
BEST BRITISH DEBUT FILM
The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury.
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Rounds One and Two: Jury vote
Round Three: An opt in chapter selected the winner
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Round One: Opt-in shorts chapter voted to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films.
Round Two: the jury voted on the nominations.
Round Three: an opt in chapter selected the winner.
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
RISING STAR AWARD
Voted for by the public.
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Conrad Khan
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?