2021 BAFTA winners list: British Academy Film Awards in all categories

The British Academy Film Awards were presented on April 10 and April 11 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2021 BAFTA winners list in all 25 categories.

BAFTA is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, not unlike the American motion picture academy, so these awards could give us a preview of what the Oscars might do on April 25. And since voting for Oscars starts on April 15, just a few days after the BAFTAs, these awards could be doubly influential.

However, the BAFTAs amended their nominations voting this year. After the initial longlists were decided, the nominees for acting and directing were chosen by small juries, leveling the playing field between the highest-profile awards contenders and worthy underdogs. As a result, the two most nominated films are Oscar front-runner “Nomadland” and the more under-the-radar British drama “Rocks,” which have seven nominations apiece. And several top Oscar contenders like Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), and Olivia Colman (“The Father”) were snubbed.

Among its seven bids, “Nomadland” is up for Best Picture, though. The BAFTAs nominated it alongside “The Father,” “The Mauritanian,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The Best Picture race was the only BAFTA category voted on by the entire academy membership, so it might give us the clearest indicator of what the rest of the industry thinks of these films. However, it’s been seven years since the British academy has agreed with the American academy on Best Picture: the two awards haven’t lined up since “12 Years a Slave” (2013). Will they finally match again? See the complete list of winners below, updated as they’re announced.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest results

BEST PICTURE

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

BEST ACTOR

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

BEST ACTRESS

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted. A jury picked 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 6 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

BEST CASTING

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST FILM EDITING

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST MAKE UP AND HAIR

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

BEST SOUND

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership will selected the winner.

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 6 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 were nominated.

Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.

Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 were nominated.

Round Three: Those who opted in selected the winner.

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

BEST BRITISH FILM

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.

Round Three: The general voting membership selected the winner.

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

BEST BRITISH DEBUT FILM

The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury.

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Rounds One and Two: Jury vote

Round Three: An opt in chapter selected the winner

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Round One: Opt-in shorts chapter voted to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films.

Round Two: the jury voted on the nominations.

Round Three: an opt in chapter selected the winner.

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

RISING STAR AWARD

Voted for by the public.

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Conrad Khan

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?