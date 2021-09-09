2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, September 9, with the ceremony set to follow on Wednesday, November 10, at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific on ABC. Scroll down for this year’s complete list of contenders.
Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are on top, tied with five nominations apiece. Church is up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (“Heart”), Single and Song of the Year (“Hell of a View”), and Male Vocalist of the Year. Stapleton is actually nominated in the exact same five categories: Entertainer and Male Vocalist, plus Album for “Starting Over,” and Single and Song for the title track. Church is the reigning champion for Entertainer of the Year, so he’s hoping to defend his title not just against Stapleton, but also Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, none of whom have won the category before.
Gabby Barrett isn’t nominated in the top race, but she is the most nominated woman of the year with four citations: New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single and Song of the Year (“The Good Ones”). Lambert has three total bids, but that’s enough to extend her record as the most nominated woman in CMAs history with 58 career noms. She’s now tied with Brad Paisley for third place on the overall nominations list. But no woman has won Entertainer of the Year at these awards since Taylor Swift in 2011. And Swift’s double wins in 2009 and 2011 were the only wins for a woman in the last 20 years.
What do you think of these nominations? Check out the complete list below, and join the discussion with your fellow music fans here in our forums.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Single of the Year
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
(Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
(Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)
“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church
(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Album of the Year
“29” – Carly Pearce
(Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen
(Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
“Heart” – Eric Church
(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne
(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Song of the Year
“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
“The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick (Gabby Barrett)
“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell (Eric Church)
“One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)
“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“Half of my Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Aaron Sterling, drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY