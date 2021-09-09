2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church

The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, September 9, with the ceremony set to follow on Wednesday, November 10, at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific on ABC. Scroll down for this year’s complete list of contenders.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are on top, tied with five nominations apiece. Church is up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (“Heart”), Single and Song of the Year (“Hell of a View”), and Male Vocalist of the Year. Stapleton is actually nominated in the exact same five categories: Entertainer and Male Vocalist, plus Album for “Starting Over,” and Single and Song for the title track. Church is the reigning champion for Entertainer of the Year, so he’s hoping to defend his title not just against Stapleton, but also Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, none of whom have won the category before.

Gabby Barrett isn’t nominated in the top race, but she is the most nominated woman of the year with four citations: New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single and Song of the Year (“The Good Ones”). Lambert has three total bids, but that’s enough to extend her record as the most nominated woman in CMAs history with 58 career noms. She’s now tied with Brad Paisley for third place on the overall nominations list. But no woman has won Entertainer of the Year at these awards since Taylor Swift in 2011. And Swift’s double wins in 2009 and 2011 were the only wins for a woman in the last 20 years.

What do you think of these nominations? Check out the complete list below, and join the discussion with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

(Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

(Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Album of the Year

“29” – Carly Pearce

(Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen

(Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

“Heart” – Eric Church

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne

(Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

(Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)

“The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick (Gabby Barrett)

“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell (Eric Church)

“One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)

“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half of my Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY