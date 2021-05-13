2021 CMT Awards nominations list: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton among top CMT nominees

The 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations were announced on May 13 with the winners to be presented on Wednesday, June 9, during a ceremony hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown that will air across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land. So who are the top contenders at this fan-voted event? Scroll down for the complete list.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the top nominees with four apiece. Lambert has two bids for Video of the Year (“Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” with Elle King, “Settling Down”), plus Collaborative Video for “Drunk” and Female Video for “Settling.” Morris is nominated in the same categories: Video of the Year for both “Chasing After You” with Ryan Hurd and “Better Than We Found It,” Collaborative Video for “Better,” and Female Video for “To Hell and Back.”

Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton are next in line with three nominations apiece. However, most of those top artists may end up with fewer nominations than that by the time the awards come around. There are currently 14 contenders for Video of the Year. An initial round of fan voting will cut that down to the top five on June 1. Then the final three will be revealed on June 8 before the winner is ultimately decided on social media and announced on June 9.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top five nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on June 1. Top 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on June 8. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley – “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress – “Lady Like”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with Pink – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney – “Knowing You”

Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt – “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s”

Willie Jones – “American Dream”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell and Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with Pink – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks and Dunn, and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”