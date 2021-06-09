2021 CMT Awards winners list: See who won in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The CMT Music Awards were presented on Wednesday night, June 9, during a two-and-a-half hour ceremony that aired across cable networks including CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount, and TV Land. It was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown and featured a slew of performances and collaborations, but who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list in all categories.

Unlike the Academy of Country Music Awards or the Country Music Association Awards, which are decided by peers in the music industry, the CMT Awards are decided solely by fans voting for their favorites online in categories honoring their favorite music videos of the year.

The top category, Video of the Year, started with 14 nominees. Then an initial round of voting winnowed that list down to six on June 1. And the final four were revealed the morning of the awards: Carrie Underwood and John Legend (“Hallelujah”) and Keith Urban and Pink (“One Too Many”), plus telecast hosts Brown (“Worldwide Beautiful”) and Ballerini (“Hole in the Bottle”).

With the Video of the Year contenders fully narrowed down, Ballerini and Brown entered the ceremony with three nominations apiece, which tied them with Little Big Town as the night’s top contenders. But fans had the final say, so who did country music listeners throw their support behind? Find out below.

SEETop 4 Grammy trends to watch out for now that the nomination review committees are gone

Keep refreshing this pages for the latest updates

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration).

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with Pink – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell and Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with Pink – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks and Dunn, and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?