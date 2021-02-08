2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations list: ‘Mank’ roars back with 12 bids, ‘Minari’ right behind at 10

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations announced on February 8 are topped by “Mank” with a leading 12 bids, followed closely by a surging “Minari” at 10. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has eight nominations followed by “News of the World” with a lucky seven.

Five films — “Da 5 Bloods,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — each reaped six bids while “Sound of Metal” has five. (See the complete list of Critics Choice Awards nominees below.) All of these titles save for “Sound of Metal” make up our predicted Top 10 nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars. We have “The Father,” which was nominated in four other categories here, ahead of “Sound of Metal” at the Academy Awards.

Winners of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards will be revealed on March 7 during a live CW telecast hosted by Taye Diggs. This is two days after Oscar nominations voting begins; that roster will be revealed on March 15 and the 93rd Academy Awards are on April 25.

The Critics Choice Awards are decided by more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters who make up the Critics’ Choice Association (CCA). It was established in 2019 with the merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. (The CCA TV awards will also be handed out on March 7: “Ozark” and “The Crown” lead with six bids apiece.)

While “Mank” led the Golden Globe nominations last week, this Netflix title then under-performed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with only a single bid for lead Gary Oldman as “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. He is nominated for Best Actor by the CCA. Other bids for the film include Best Director (David Fincher), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried) and Best Original Screenplay (Jack Fincher). The technically ambitious film, which recreates the aesthetic of classic Hollywood films, also earned seven craft nominations.

“Minari’s” double-digits haul is especially impressive for an intimate, character-driven indie drama. This story of a Korean-American family starting a farm in Arkansas, which is released by A24, is also up for Best Picture in addition to noms for lead actor Steve Yeun, supporting actress Yuh-Jung Youn and young actor Alan Kim. Its acting ensemble received a nomination just like at the SAG Awards. It is only in the running for Best Foreign Language Film as at the Globes (that designation disqualified it for other awards).

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter – Mank (Netflix)

Jennifer Lame – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Emma (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler – Mulan (Disney)

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Trish Summerville – Mank (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Disney)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST SONG

Everybody Cries – The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Husavik (My Home Town) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Io sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri – Minari (A24)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank (Netflix)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

TOTALS

12 Nominations

“Mank”

10 Nominations

“Minari”

8 Nominations

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

7 Nominations

“News of the World”

6 Nominations

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

5 Nominations

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

4 Nominations

“The Father”

3 Nominations

“Emma”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“The Life Ahead”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

2 Nominations

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“First Cow”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Mulan”

“On the Rocks”

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

“Pieces of a Woman”

1 Nomination

“Another Round”

“Collective”

“Eurovision Song Contest”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“The King of Staten Island”

“La Llorona”

“Malcolm and Marie”

“The Outpost”

“Palm Springs”

“Palmer”

“The Prom”

“Soul”

“Two of Us”

“The Way Back”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

