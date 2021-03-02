2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations for film and TV

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards are March 7. This is also the third of six days of voting by academy members for the Oscar nominations. That roster will be revealed on March 15 and the 93rd Academy Awards are on April 25. Over their 25-year history these prizes bestowed by the Critics Choice Association have previewed 14 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 20 Best Director, 17 Best Actor, 14 Best Actress, 15 Supporting Actor and 18 Supporting Actress champs.

The (CCA) is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. See the 2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations list for both film and television nominees below.

“Mank” reaped a leading 12 bids, followed closely by “Minari” at 10. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” scored eight nominations while “News of the World” has a lucky seven. And five films — “Da 5 Bloods,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — each earned six bids. All of these titles make up our predicted Top 10 nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars. We have “The Father,” which was nominated in four other categories here, ahead of five-time nominee “Sound of Metal” at the Academy Awards.

On the TV front, two Netflix dramas, “Ozark” and “The Crown,” lead with six nominations apiece. Right behind at five each are the HBO drama “Lovecraft Country,” the FX limited series “Mrs. America,” and the comedies “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Emma (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler – Mulan (Disney)

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Trish Summerville – Mank (Netflix)

BEST FILM EDITING

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter – Mank (Netflix)

Jennifer Lame – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Everybody Cries – The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Husavik (My Home Town) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Io sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri – Minari (A24)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank (Netflix)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Disney)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

DISCUSS All the Critics’ Choice contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE ACTOR

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED/TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?