2021 Daytime Emmy nominations list: All nominees for 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 25. But this year’s awards are a little different from last year’s. These nominations are for soap operas, talk shows, game shows, and other genres that will be presented during a CBS telecast one month from today on June 25. Then on June 28 nominations will be announced in other fields including children’s, animated, and lifestyle programming, with those winners to be revealed during online streaming ceremonies on July 17-18. So who made the cut in this round? Scroll down for the full list.

The voting process for the Daytime Emmys differs significantly from their prime time counterparts. The nominees were selected by panels that ranged from 10 to 50 members who reviewed every submission in the category. The panelists scored those submissions individually instead of ranking them in order of preference. The highest scorers were the ones who made the cut as nominees. And since there is no second round of voting, the highest-scorers as the result of this process are already determined to be the winners — they just won’t be revealed until trophies are handed out in June and July.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences CEO Adam Sharp told Entertainment Weekly about this process, “We’ve established standards that generate fewer ties, fewer irregularities, more consistent data.” That said, other awards groups (looking at you, Grammys) have landed in hot water thanks to anonymous voting panels not subject to public scrutiny. “There are those who advocate for a wide community vote,” Sharp admitted. “But we think a jury of peers delivers a result that really helps elevate those voices.” See which voices the academy elevated below.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

DAYTIME DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST ACTRESS

Melissa Claire Egan, “The Young and the Restless”

Genie Francis, “General Hospital”

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital”

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

BEST ACTOR

Maurce Benard, “General Hospital”

Steve Burton, “General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives”

Dominic Zamprogna, “General Hospital”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marla Adams, “The Young and the Restless”

Tamara Braun, “Days of Our Lives”

Carolyn Hennesy, “General Hospital”

Briana Henry, “General Hospital”

Courtney Hope, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Darin Brooks, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Max Gail, “General Hospital”

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Jeff Kober, “General Hospital”

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital”

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Tahj Bellow, “General Hospital”

Victoria Konefal, “Days of Our Lives”

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Sydney Mikayla, “General Hospital”

BEST GUEST PERFORMER

Kim Delaney, “General Hospital”

George DelHoyo, “Days of Our Lives”

Briana Lane, “General Hospital”

Cady McClain, “Days of Our Lives”

Victoria Platt, “Days of Our Lives”

BEST WRITING TEAM

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

“The Bay”

“Beacon Hill”

“A House Divided”

“Studio City”

TALK SHOW

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sean Evans, “Hot Ones”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“The 3rd Hour of Today”

“GMA3: What You Need to Know”

“Red Table Talk”

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

“Tamron Hall”

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estafan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk”

Tracie Jade, Taraji P. Henson, “Peace of Mind with Taraji”

Larry King, “Larry King Now”

Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray”

Amy Robach, Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need to Know”

GAME SHOW

BEST GAME SHOW

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“Let’s Make a Deal”

“The Price is Right”

“Wheel of Fortune”

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!”

LEGAL/COURTROOM

BEST LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

“Caught in Providence”

“Divorce Court”

“Judge Judy”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

“The People’s Court”

MORNING/NEWS

BEST MORNING SHOW

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“Good Morning America”

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”

“Today Show”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

“Access Hollywood”

“E!’s Daily Pop”

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

CULINARY

BEST CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking”

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada at Home 2.0”

Edward Delling-Williams, “Paris Bistro Cooking”

Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

Sophia Roe, “Counter Space”

Michael Symon, “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out”

SPECIAL

BEST DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

“94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

“2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards”

“David Blaine Ascension”

“Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time”

“Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space”

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

“Call Your Mother”

“Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama”

“I Am Patrick”

“The Manhattan Project: Electronic Field Trip”

“Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock”

“Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table”

“Takeover: Resolving Conflict”

“Time’s Kid of the Year”

CRAFTS

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

“Dash and Lily”

“Endlings”

“Ghostwriter”

“I Am Patrick”

“The Letter for the King”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Julie and the Phantoms” — “I Got the Music”

“Julie and the Phantoms” — “The Other Side of Hollywood”

“Julie and the Phantoms” — “Unsaid Emily”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” — “Cabana Boy Troy”

“The Young and the Restless” — “More Than a Vow”

BEST ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

“Craftopia”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The New Legends of Monkey”

“Odd Squad”

“Weird But True”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“The Healing Powers of Dude”

“Helpsters”

“Odd Squad”

BEST HAIRSTYLING

“The Big Fib”

“The Real”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Talk”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

BEST LIGHTING DIRECTION

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Odd Squad”

“Sesame Street”

“The Talk”

BEST LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

“Family Feud”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Let’s Make a Deal”

“Tamron Hall”

“The View”

BEST MAKEUP

“All That”

“The Real”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Talk”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

BEST TECHNICAL TEAM

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love”

“CBS This Morning”

“Sesame Street”

“Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space”

“The Talk”

“Wheel of Fortune”

DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION CRAFTS

BEST ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Dash and Lily”

“Endlings”

“Ghostwriter”

“The Letter for the King”

“Trinkets”

“#WASHED”

BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Dash and Lily”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“Trinkets”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Alexa and Katie”

“Dash and Lily”

“Days of Our Lives”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“Trinkets”

BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Dash and Lily”

“Ghostwriter”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“The Letter for the Kings”

“Trinkets”

BEST LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Endlings”

“Ghostwriter”

“Studio City”

“Trinkets”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Dash and Lily”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“The Letter for the King”

“Trinkets”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love”

“The Gaze”

BEST SOUND MIXING/EDITING FOR A DRAMA/DRAMA FICTION PROGRAM

“Endlings”

“Ghostwriter”

“The Letter for the King”

“Trinkets”

BEST TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA/DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

PROMOTIONAL

BEST DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Astronauts” — The Astronauts Launch

“The Drew Barrymore Show” — The Drew Barrymore Show

“Good Morning America” — Sunshine

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” — Launch Campaign

“Kid of the Year” — Kid of the Year

“Kids’ Choice Awards” — 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards