2021 Daytime Emmy nominations, round 2! Full list of nominees for children’s, animation, lifestyle and more

The 2021 Daytime Emmys were presented on Friday night, June 25 … but not all of them. Awards have already gone out to the best in soap operas, game shows, talk shows, and a few other fields. But on June 28 the national television academy revealed their second round of nominations focusing on animated, nonfiction, children’s, and daytime fiction programming. These winners will be announced on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18. Scroll down for the complete list.

“Sesame Street” is on top with 14 nominations if you count the main HBO series (which has seven) and its specials “The Power of We,” “The Monster at the End of This Story,” and “CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls.” Perennial digital drama champ “The Bay” is next in line with 12 noms; it was up for Best Limited Drama Series at the June 25 broadcast, but lost that prize to “Studio City.”

A couple of other shows that won on June 25 could prevail again in July. Netflix’s fantasy adventure series “The Letter for the King” won three times in craft categories already, and it’s up for seven more prizes in this round. Another Netflix series, the musical dramedy “Julie and the Phantoms,” also prevailed three times in June, and it has five more chances in July including Best Young Adult Series where it’s up against “Trinkets, “The Hardy Boys,” “Dash and Lily,” and “Alexa and Katie.”

Among the famous names you might not have expected to find in this Emmy race, Zac Efron is nominated for hosting his travel series “Down to Earth,” while Oscar champ Lupita Nyong’o is up for her performance in the children’s program “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” and Andy Serkis is nominated for guesting in “Letter for the King.” Wanda Sykes is also a guest acting nominee, for “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles.” What do you think of these contenders. See the complete list below, and discuss this and more with your fellow daytime TV fans here in our forums.

DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAMS

BEST DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Doomsday”

“Finding Love in Quarantine”

“The Girl in Apartment 15”

“Rekindling Christmas”

“Take My Heart”

BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, “Studio City”

Midori Francis, “Dash and Lily”

Jade Harlow, “The Bay”

Sharon Lawrence, “The Gaze”

Karrueche Tran, “The Bay”

BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, “The Bay”

Gjis Blom, “The Letter for the King”

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, “A House Divided”

Sean Kanan, “Studio City”

Mark Christopher Lawrence, “$tack$”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, “Studio City”

Alicia Leigh Willis, “The Bay”

Jodi Long, “Dash and Lily”

Tiffani Thiessen, “Alexa and Katie”

Jacklyn Zeman, “The Bay”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, “Endlings”

Cheyenne Jackson, “Julie and the Phantoms”

Mike Manning, “The Bay”

Eric Nelsen, “The Bay”

Tristan Rogers, “Studio City”

BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, “Ghostwriter”

Arista Arhin, “Lockdown”

Bianca D’Ambrosio, “The Bay”

Chiara D’Ambrosio, “The Bay”

Madison Reyes, “Julie and the Phantoms”

Amir Wilson, “The Letter for the King”

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles”

Anna Maria Horsford, “Studio City”

A Martinez, “The Bay”

Ronn Moss, “Studio City”

Andy Serkis, “The Letter for the King”

Randy Wayne, “The Bay”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“The Bay”

“Dash and Lily”

“Ghostwriter”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“Stuck with You”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love”

“Dash and Lily”

“Ghostwriter”

“The Letter for the King”

“Trinkets”

CHILDREN’S

BEST YOUNG ADULT SERIES

“Alexa and Katie”

“Dash and Lily”

“The Hardy Boys”

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“Trinkets”

BEST PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“Dino Dana: The Movie”

“Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!”

“Odd Squad”

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Sesame Street”

BEST SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“Girls’ Voices Now”

“Helpsters Help You”

“Imagination Trips”

“Monster Mediations”

“Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story with Grover and Elmo”

BEST PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jace Chapman, “The Healing Powers of Dude”

Emilie Cocquerel, “The New Legends of Monkey”

Ryan Dillon, “Sesame Street”

Nathan Lovejoy, “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”

Tyler Sanders, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City”

BEST LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jennifer Barnhart, “Sesame Street”

Derek Gaines, “Helpsters”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Baby-Sitters Club”

Tom Wilson, “Sydney to the Max”

BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Issac Ryan Brown, “Raven’s Home”

Sophie Grace, “The Baby-Sitters Club”

Sky Katz, “Raven’s Home”

Navia Robinson, “Raven’s Home”

Christian J. Simon, “Sydney to the Max”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“Blue’s Clues and You!”

“Just Add Magic: Mystery City”

“Nick News”

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Sesame Street”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“Blue’s Clues and You!”

“Dino Dana”

“Dino Dana: The Movie”

“The Healing Powers of Dude”

“Helpsters”

“Sesame Street”

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Animaniacs”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“The Tom and Jerry Show”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Monster” from “Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN”

“Nothing Left to Lose” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

“Something in the Air” from “Elena of Avalor”

“Such a Beautiful Day” from “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

“Suffragette Song” from “Animaniacs”

BEST CASTING FOR A CHILDREN’S PROGRAM (LIVE-ACTION)

“All That”

“The Astronauts”

“Bunk’d”

“The Healing Powers of Dude”

“Raven’s Home”

NONFICTION

BEST CULINARY SERIES

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

“Lidia’s Kitchen”

“Lucky Chow”

“Mise En Place”

“Pati’s Mexican Table”

“TasteMakers”

“Trisha’s Southern Kitchen”

BEST LIFESTYLE SERIES

“George to the Rescue”

“Home Made Simple with Laila Ali”

“Legacy List with Matt Paxton”

“Open House”

“Skin Decision: Before and After”

“Small Business Revolution”

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE/NATURE PROGRAM

“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

“Long Way Up”

“Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs”

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”

“Tiny Creatures”

BEST INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

“Ask This Old House”

“Dream Home Makeover”

“Get Organized with The Home Edit”

“I Like to Make Stuff”

“This Old House”

BEST ARTS/POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

“The American Athlete”

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“Behind the FX”

“Broadway Master Class”

“Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter”

BEST EDUCATIONAL/INFORMATIONAL SERIES

“CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls”

“Deadly Engineering”

“Glad You Asked”

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”

“Life 2.0”

“PBS Kids Talk About”

BEST SHORT FORM DAYTIME NONFICTION PROGRAM

“9 Months with Courteney Cox”

“Booktube”

“Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.”

“Prideland”

“Self-Evident”

BEST DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, “Weird But True”

Jeff Corwin, “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

Zac Efron, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, “CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls”

Brandon McMillan, “Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NONFICTION SERIES

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation”

“Life 2.0”

“Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan”

“This Old House”

“Rock the Park”

“Xploration Outer Space”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NONFICTION SPECIAL

“94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards”

“I Am Patrick”

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”

“Tournament of Roses Parade”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR DAYTIME NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE CAMERA)

“Creators for Change on Girls’ Edication with Michelle Obama”

“Eater’s Guide to the World”

“Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.”

“I Am Patrick”

“Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan”

“Saluting Everyday Heroes”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR DAYTIME NONFICTION PROGRAM (MULTIPLE CAMERA)

“94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“American Music Spotlight”

“CBS This Morning”

“Disney Parks MAgic Christmas Day Parade”

“Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space”

ANIMATION

BEST PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

“The Adventures of Paddington”

“Elinor Wonders Why”

“Esme and Roy”

“Stillwater”

“Trash Truck”

BEST CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

“Amphibia”

“Craig of the Creek”

“Hilda”

“Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

“Tales of Arcadia: Wizards”

BEST SPACIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN”

“Angela’s Christmas Wish”

“Baba Yaga”

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President”

BEST PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, “Muppet Babies”

Mark Hamill, “Elena of Avalor”

Julie Donenfeld, “Peter the Cat”

Eric Jacobson, “The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special”

Eric Peterson, “Madagascar: A Little Wild”

Patrick Warburton, “Elena of Avalor”

BEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza, “Looney Tunes Cartoons”

Tom Kenny, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Tess MacNeille “Animaniacs”

Jonathan Pryce, “Piney: The Lonesome Pine”

Parker Simmons, “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Adventures of Paddington”

“Doc McStuffins”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Octonauts and the Great Barrier Reef”

“Stillwater”

“Trash Truck”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN”

“Big City Greens”

“Hilda”

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Adventures of Paddington”

“Elinor Wonders Why”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Stillwater”

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baba Yaga”

“DC Super Hero Girls”

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

“Hilda”

“Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

BEST VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

“Animaniacs”

“Hilda”

“The Mighty Ones”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Summer Camp Island”

BEST CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baba Yaga”

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

“Bubble Guppies”

“Duck Tales”

“Elena of Avalor”

BEST MAIN TITLE FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Madagascar: A Little Wild”

“Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun”

“The Owl House”

“Summer Camp Island”

“Tales of Arcadia: Wizards”

BEST EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Elena of Avalor”

“Go! Go! Cory Carson”

“Puppy Dog Pals”

“Stillwater”

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum”

BEST EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Animaniacs”

“Baba Yaga”

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

“Hilda”

“Looney Tunes Cartoons”

“Tales of Arcadia: Wizards”

“Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

BEST SOUND MIXING/EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing”

“Elena of Avalor”

“Let’s Go Luna!”

“Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures”

“The Monster at the End of This Story: A Sesame Street Special”

BEST SOUND MIXING/EDITING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Angela’s Christmas Wish”

“Fast and Furious: Spy Racers”

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

“Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

“Tales of Arcadian: Wizards”

SPANISH LANGUAGE

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

“Cafe CNN”

“Despierta America”

“Destinos”

“El Gordo y la Flaca”

“Nuestro Mundo”

“Un Nuevo Dia”

“Pan y Circo”

BEST DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, “Encuentro”

Francisco Caceres, “Un Nuevo Dia”

Nicole Suarez, “Un Nuevo Dia”

Diego Luna, “Pan y Circo”

Alejandro Rodriguez, “Suelta La Sopa”

CRAFTS

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“Dash and Lily”

“Ghostwriter”

“The Letter for the King”

“Tiny Creatures”

BEST EDITING (SINGLE CAMERA)

“The At Home Pasta Series”

“Eater’s Guide to the World”

“Giada at Home 2.0”

“The Letter for the King”

“Rock the Park”

“TrinketS”

BEST EDIITING (MULTIPLE CAMERA)

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“The Good Road”

“Helpsters”

“Long Way Up”

“Pan y Circo”

“Sesame Street”

“Trisha’s Southern Kitchen”

BEST MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN (LIVE-ACTION)

“Dear Class of 2020”

“Dino Dana: The Movie”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!”

“The Talk”

BEST SOUND MIXING/EDITING

“Julie and the Phantoms”

“Life 2.0”

“Long Way Up”

“The New Legends of Monkey”

“Xploration Outer Space”

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES/MAKEUP/HAIRSTYLING

“Aliens Stole My Body”

“All That”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Healing Powers of Dude”

“The Letter for the King”

“Sesame Street”