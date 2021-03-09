2021 DGA Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner Chloe Zhao plus Lee Isaac Chung, Emerald Fennell, David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin

The five Directors Guild of America Awards nominees for Best Director are also our predicted contenders at the Oscars: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”).

However, in the 72-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the other helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are Paul Greengrass (“News of the World”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Shaka King (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”) and Florian Zeller (“The Father”).

King and Zeller did reap bids for First-Time Feature Director. They contend in that category against Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Fernando Frías de la Parra (“I’m No Longer Here”) and Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”).

Winners will be revealed at the 73nd annual DGA Awards on April 9. That is six days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 93rd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, April 25.

