2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See the 68 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘A.P. Bio’) to Z (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2021 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 68 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is down by 43 contenders from last year. The last time there were less than 100 entrants of this type was in 2016, when 96 series vied for bids. Since 2017, voters have not had to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The TV academy tells its members to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

Absent from the list below is reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Schitt’s Creek,” which ended its six-season run last April. Only one of its seven rivals in that race — “The Kominsky Method” — aired episodes during the eligibility period of June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The other six nominees from last year do not appear on this year’s ballot, with “The Good Place” having signed off in January 2020 after four seasons. The remaining five — “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead To Me,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “What We Do In The Shadows” — did not return in time.

Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 13. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?

A.P. Bio

American Housewife

B Positive

black-ish

Bob Hearts Abishola

Breeders

Bridge And Tunnel

Call Me Kat

Call Your Mother

Chad

Cobra Kai

Connecting…

The Conners

Country Comfort

The Crew

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Dickinson

Emily In Paris

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

The Flight Attendant

For The Love Of Jason

Frank Of Ireland

Genera+ion

Girls5eva

The Goldbergs

grown-ish

Hacks

Home Economics

Kenan

The Kominsky Method

Last Man Standing

Loudermilk

Love, Victor

Made For Love

Master Of None

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Millennials

mixed-ish

Mom

Moonbase 8

Mr. Iglesias

Mr. Mayor

My American Family

Mythic Quest

The Neighborhood

Pen15

The Politician

Resident Alien

Rutherford Falls

Saved By The Bell

Search Party

Shameless

Shrill

Social Distance

Special

Staged

Superstore

Tacoma FD

Ted Lasso

Teenage Bounty Hunters

The Unicorn

United States Of Al

The Upshaws

Woke

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Younger

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

