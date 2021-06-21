2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See the 68 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘A.P. Bio’) to Z (‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2021 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 68 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is down by 43 contenders from last year. The last time there were less than 100 entrants of this type was in 2016, when 96 series vied for bids. Since 2017, voters have not had to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The TV academy tells its members to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Absent from the list below is reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Schitt’s Creek,” which ended its six-season run last April. Only one of its seven rivals in that race — “The Kominsky Method” — aired episodes during the eligibility period of June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The other six nominees from last year do not appear on this year’s ballot, with “The Good Place” having signed off in January 2020 after four seasons. The remaining five — “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead To Me,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “What We Do In The Shadows” — did not return in time.
Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 13. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?
2021 Emmy nominations ballot: 1,865 performers vie for your consideration (that is 787 fewer than last year)
A.P. Bio
American Housewife
B Positive
black-ish
Bob Hearts Abishola
Breeders
Bridge And Tunnel
Call Me Kat
Call Your Mother
Chad
Cobra Kai
Connecting…
The Conners
Country Comfort
The Crew
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Dickinson
Emily In Paris
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
The Flight Attendant
For The Love Of Jason
Frank Of Ireland
Genera+ion
Girls5eva
The Goldbergs
grown-ish
Hacks
Home Economics
Kenan
The Kominsky Method
Last Man Standing
Loudermilk
Love, Victor
Made For Love
Master Of None
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Millennials
mixed-ish
Mom
Moonbase 8
Mr. Iglesias
Mr. Mayor
My American Family
Mythic Quest
The Neighborhood
Pen15
The Politician
Resident Alien
Rutherford Falls
Saved By The Bell
Search Party
Shameless
Shrill
Social Distance
Special
Staged
Superstore
Tacoma FD
Ted Lasso
Teenage Bounty Hunters
The Unicorn
United States Of Al
The Upshaws
Woke
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
Younger
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
