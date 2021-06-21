2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See the 133 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘Absentia’) to Y (‘Yellowstone’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2021 Emmy Awards nominations ballot in that they have to consider 133 shows for Best Drama Series. On the bright side, the amount of entrants is down by 66 from last year, and members no longer have to winnow their choices down to just 10 favorites. As with the last several years, they are being told to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

Last year’s champ, “Succession,” will not return to defend its title, as no new episodes of the HBO series have aired since its second season finale in October 2019. Of its seven rivals last year, four — “Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” and “Stranger Things” — also did not return in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The remaining three — “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Mandalorian” — are included on this year’s ballot. The former two are each vying for their fourth bids here, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” looking for a second victory after taking the prize in 2017.

Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 13.

SEE 2021 Emmy nominations ballot: 1,865 performers vie for your consideration (that is 787 fewer than last year)

Absentia

Age Of The Living Dead

Alex Rider

The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness

All American

All Creatures Great And Small (MASTERPIECE)

All Rise

American Gods

Away

Batwoman

Big Shot

Big Sky

The Bite

The Blacklist

Blue Bloods

The Bold Type

The Boys

Brave New World

Bridgerton

Bull

Charmed

The Chi

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

City On A Hill

Clarice

The Crown

Cruel Summer

Cursed

Debris

Delilah

Doom Patrol

Double Cross

The Equalizer

The Expanse

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

Fear The Walking Dead

Firefly Lane

The Flash

For All Mankind

For Life

Gangs Of London

Ginny & Georgia

Godfather Of Harlem

The Good Doctor

Good Girls

Good Trouble

Greenleaf

Grey’s Anatomy

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hanna

Helstrom

His Dark Materials

In The Dark

In Treatment

Industry

The Irregulars

Jupiter’s Legacy

Kung Fu

L.A. Macabre

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Legacies

Little Voice

Lovecraft Country

Lucifer

MacGyver

The Mandalorian

Manifest

Mayans M.C.

A Million Little Things

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (MASTERPIECE)

The Mosquito Coast

Nancy Drew

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Nevers

New Amsterdam

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

NOS4A2

The Order

P-Valley

Panic

Pennyworth

Perry Mason

Pose

Power Book II: Ghost

Prodigal Son

Queen Of The South

Queen Sugar

Raised By Wolves

Ratched

Rebel

The Resident

The Right Stuff

Riverdale

The Rookie

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

Selena: The Series

Servant

Shadow And Bone

Snowfall

Snowpiercer

The Spanish Princess

Star Trek: Discovery

Station 19

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Tell Me Your Secrets

13 Reasons Why

This Is Us

Tiny Pretty Things

Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Nots

The Umbrella Academy

Utopia

Vikings

Virgin River

Walker

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Warrior

Warrior Nun

We Are Who We Are

When Calls The Heart

The Wilds

Yellowstone

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?