2021 Emmy awards nominations ballot: See the 133 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘Absentia’) to Y (‘Yellowstone’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2021 Emmy Awards nominations ballot in that they have to consider 133 shows for Best Drama Series. On the bright side, the amount of entrants is down by 66 from last year, and members no longer have to winnow their choices down to just 10 favorites. As with the last several years, they are being told to “Vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Last year’s champ, “Succession,” will not return to defend its title, as no new episodes of the HBO series have aired since its second season finale in October 2019. Of its seven rivals last year, four — “Better Call Saul,” “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” and “Stranger Things” — also did not return in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The remaining three — “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Mandalorian” — are included on this year’s ballot. The former two are each vying for their fourth bids here, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” looking for a second victory after taking the prize in 2017.
Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 13.
Absentia
Age Of The Living Dead
Alex Rider
The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness
All American
All Creatures Great And Small (MASTERPIECE)
All Rise
American Gods
Away
Batwoman
Big Shot
Big Sky
The Bite
The Blacklist
Blue Bloods
The Bold Type
The Boys
Brave New World
Bridgerton
Bull
Charmed
The Chi
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
City On A Hill
Clarice
The Crown
Cruel Summer
Cursed
Debris
Delilah
Doom Patrol
Double Cross
The Equalizer
The Expanse
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
Fear The Walking Dead
Firefly Lane
The Flash
For All Mankind
For Life
Gangs Of London
Ginny & Georgia
Godfather Of Harlem
The Good Doctor
Good Girls
Good Trouble
Greenleaf
Grey’s Anatomy
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hanna
Helstrom
His Dark Materials
In The Dark
In Treatment
Industry
The Irregulars
Jupiter’s Legacy
Kung Fu
L.A. Macabre
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Legacies
Little Voice
Lovecraft Country
Lucifer
MacGyver
The Mandalorian
Manifest
Mayans M.C.
A Million Little Things
Miss Scarlet & The Duke (MASTERPIECE)
The Mosquito Coast
Nancy Drew
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Nevers
New Amsterdam
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
NOS4A2
The Order
P-Valley
Panic
Pennyworth
Perry Mason
Pose
Power Book II: Ghost
Prodigal Son
Queen Of The South
Queen Sugar
Raised By Wolves
Ratched
Rebel
The Resident
The Right Stuff
Riverdale
The Rookie
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
Selena: The Series
Servant
Shadow And Bone
Snowfall
Snowpiercer
The Spanish Princess
Star Trek: Discovery
Station 19
Supergirl
Superman & Lois
Tell Me Your Secrets
13 Reasons Why
This Is Us
Tiny Pretty Things
Tyler Perry’s The Haves And The Have Nots
The Umbrella Academy
Utopia
Vikings
Virgin River
Walker
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Warrior
Warrior Nun
We Are Who We Are
When Calls The Heart
The Wilds
Yellowstone
