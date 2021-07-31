Watch over 150 fun webchats with 2021 Emmy nominees, including Kathryn Hahn, Billy Porter, Emma Corrin and ??

Over the past few months, we’ve interviewed over 150 of this year’s Emmy nominees. Watch any of these in-depth 15-20 minute chats on the link below. They include actors, directors, writers, showrunners, documentarians, animators, crafts wizards, etc.

Thanks to our staff of editors and freelancers for doing such a great job as hosts: Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Christopher Rosen, Tony Ruiz, Paul Sheehan.

https://www.goldderby.com/video/playlist/2021-emmy-nominees/

Here are the actors that are already available to view:

The Crown – Emma Corrin

The Flight Attendant – Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant – Rosie Perez

Genius: Aretha – Cynthia Erivo

Hacks – Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Hacks – Hannah Einbinder

Hacks – Jean Smart

The Handmaid’s Tale – Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid’s Tale – O-T Fagbenle

The Handmaid’s Tale – Mckenna Grace

The Handmaid’s Tale – Yvonne Strahovski

The Handmaid’s Tale – Samira Wiley

I May Destroy You – Paapa Essiedu

The Kominsky Method – Paul Reiser

Lovecraft Country – Aunjanue Ellis

Lovecraft Country – Jonathan Majors

Lovecraft Country – Jurnee Smollett

Lovecraft Country – Courtney B. Vance

The Mandalorian – Giancarlo Esposito

Mare of Easttown – Julianne Nicholson

Mare of Easttown – Evan Peters

Mare of Easttown – Jean Smart

Nailed It – Nicole Byer

Perry Mason – John Lithgow

Pose – Billy Porter

Pose – Mj Rodriguez

The Queen’s Gambit – Thomas Brodie-Sangster

The Queen’s Gambit – Moses Ingram

Ratched – Sophie Okonedo

Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live – Bowen Yang

Ted Lasso – Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt

Ted Lasso – Nick Mohammed

Ted Lasso – Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso – Jeremy Swift

Ted Lasso – Juno Temple

Ted Lasso – Hannah Waddingham

The Undoing – Hugh Grant

WandaVision – Paul Bettany

WandaVision – Kathryn Hahn