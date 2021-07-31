Watch over 150 fun webchats with 2021 Emmy nominees, including Kathryn Hahn, Billy Porter, Emma Corrin and ??

Over the past few months, we’ve interviewed over 150 of this year’s Emmy nominees. Watch any of these in-depth 15-20 minute chats on the link below. They include actors, directors, writers, showrunners, documentarians, animators, crafts wizards, etc.
Thanks to our staff of editors and freelancers for doing such a great job as hosts: Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Christopher Rosen, Tony Ruiz, Paul Sheehan.
https://www.goldderby.com/video/playlist/2021-emmy-nominees/
Here are the actors that are already available to view:
The Crown – Emma Corrin
The Flight Attendant – Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant – Rosie Perez
Genius: Aretha – Cynthia Erivo
Hacks – Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Hacks – Hannah Einbinder
Hacks – Jean Smart
The Handmaid’s Tale – Madeline Brewer
The Handmaid’s Tale – O-T Fagbenle
The Handmaid’s Tale – Mckenna Grace
The Handmaid’s Tale – Yvonne Strahovski
The Handmaid’s Tale – Samira Wiley
I May Destroy You – Paapa Essiedu
The Kominsky Method – Paul Reiser
Lovecraft Country – Aunjanue Ellis
Lovecraft Country – Jonathan Majors
Lovecraft Country – Jurnee Smollett
Lovecraft Country – Courtney B. Vance
The Mandalorian – Giancarlo Esposito
Mare of Easttown – Julianne Nicholson
Mare of Easttown – Evan Peters
Mare of Easttown – Jean Smart
Nailed It – Nicole Byer
Perry Mason – John Lithgow
Pose – Billy Porter
Pose – Mj Rodriguez
The Queen’s Gambit – Thomas Brodie-Sangster
The Queen’s Gambit – Moses Ingram
Ratched – Sophie Okonedo
Saturday Night Live – Kenan Thompson
Saturday Night Live – Bowen Yang
Ted Lasso – Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt
Ted Lasso – Nick Mohammed
Ted Lasso – Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso – Jeremy Swift
Ted Lasso – Juno Temple
Ted Lasso – Hannah Waddingham
The Undoing – Hugh Grant
WandaVision – Paul Bettany
WandaVision – Kathryn Hahn
Many more are in the works from across all categories, but here are a few actors that will be recorded and published throughout August (beginning Monday, August 2):
A Black Lady Sketch Show – Yvette Nicole Brown
The Crown – Gillian Anderson
The Crown – Tobias Menzies
Hacks – Jane Adams
Hamilton – Daveed Diggs
Hamilton – Renee Elise Goldsberry
Hamilton – Anthony Ramos
Hamilton – Phillipa Soo
The Handmaid’s Tale – Max Minghella
The Handmaid’s Tale – Bradley Whitford
In Treatment – Uzo Aduba
The Kominsky Method – Michael Douglas
Mare of Easttown – Kate Winslet
Perry Mason – Matthew Rhys
The Queen’s Gambit – Anya Taylor-Joy
Saturday Night Live and Shrill – Aidy Bryant
Saturday Night Live and Big Mouth – Maya Rudolph
This Is Us – Chris Sullivan
Turnt Up with the Taylors – Keke Palmer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Bernadette Peters
(and others not fully confirmed yet)
