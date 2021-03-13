Make your 2021 Emmy predictions now for the limited and movie categories

The 2021 Emmy Award nomination predictions event is now live in the Gold Derby predictions center. The Best Limited Series race looks to be another competitive one. Golden Globe Award series winner “The Queen’s Gambit” (led by Anya Taylor-Joy) is again tasked with holding off fellow Globe acting winner “Small Axe” (John Boyega) and “The Undoing” (Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman), as well as other miniseries that might not have been nominated for Best Limited Series at the Globes, but have otherwise figured heavily into the current winter awards season. These include “The Comey Rule” (Jeff Daniels), “The Good Lord Bird” (Ethan Hawke), “I May Destroy You” (Michaela Coel) and “Your Honor” (Bryan Cranston).

Anthologies returning to Emmy contention include “Dirty John” (Amanda Peet), “Fargo” (Chris Rock), “Genius” (Cynthia Erivo) and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Victoria Pedretti). Having competed as a drama last year for its debut, “Euphoria” (Zendaya) qualifies this Emmy cycle as a TV movie after returning with only two specials.

Recent miniseries in contention include “It’s a Sin” (Olly Alexander, Lydia West) and “WandaVision” (Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen). Miniseries scheduled for Emmy-qualifying premieres this spring include “Mare of Easttown” (Kate Winslet), “The Serpent” (Jenna Coleman, Tahar Rahim) and “The Underground Railroad” (Thuso Mbedu). The Emmys have responded best in recent years to limited series that release at the last minute, so be sure to update your predictions as new contenders are announced in the next couple of months.

