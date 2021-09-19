2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night, September 19, during a live ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer that broadcast on CBS. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete 2021 Emmy winners list in all 27 categories, updated throughout the night as they were announced.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” entered these awards with a leading 24 nominations each, the most of any program in any genre. “WandaVision” was close behind with 23, followed by “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live” with 21 apiece and “Ted Lasso” with 20. But the lion’s share of categories were already decided at the Creative Arts Awards that took place over three ceremonies on September 11 and 12.

“The Queen’s Gambit” was actually the biggest winner at those kudos with nine trophies; it had six more categories up for grabs during the main show, including Best Limited Series. “The Mandalorian” also cleaned up at Creative Arts, claiming seven awards, the same number it got last year. But in 2020 the Disney+ “Star Wars” series didn’t win anything during the main event; can it hunt down more prizes this time around?

Our official Emmy odds, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, anticipated “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” would take home the most hardware. However, the Emmys are prone to surprises, especially in this unprecedented COVID era with so much upheaval in how TV is produced and consumed. Were we right? See who the television academy honored below.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)



BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Biscuits”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (Episode: “Pilot”)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (Episode: “Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (Episode: “Pilot”)

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Steven Canals, “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (Episode: “Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “The Wilderness”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (Episode: “War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”)

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “Home”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (Episode: “Sundown”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (Episode: “War”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (Episode: “What I Know”)

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Hamilton”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “Previously On”)

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

BEST VARIETY SERIES WRITING

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”