2021 Gold Derby Film Awards winners: ‘Nomadland’ wins Best Picture, Carey Mulligan and Chadwick Boseman take lead acting honors [WATCH]

“Nomadland” was the big winner when we announced the 19th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards on Tuesday, April 20. It claimed four awards including Best Picture. Watch our 30-minute winner announcement above. Scroll down for our complete list of winners in all categories, which were decided by more than 2,500 of our registered users.

Chloe Zhao‘s film about a woman (Frances McDormand) coping with loss and looking for work as she lives out of her van was also awarded Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Zhao, in addition to Best Cinematography. But our Derbyites spread the wealth as four other films claimed multiple awards and 13 total films were honored across our 22 categories.

Though “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” wasn’t one of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture at these awards, it was the second biggest winner with three prizes: Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

A trio of other films won two prizes apiece: “Promising Young Woman” (Best Actress for Carey Mulligan and Best Original Screenplay for Emerald Fennell), “Soul” (Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Best Ensemble and Best Film Editing).

Elsewhere, supporting awards went to Oscar front-runners Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), while Best International Feature was won by “Another Round” and Best Documentary Feature went to “Time” (we didn’t nominate the Oscar favorite, “My Octopus Teacher”). And in a category that has no Oscar equivalent, Best Breakthrough Performer went to Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

What do you think of our winners? See the full list below, and make or update your Oscar predictions here before those awards go out on Sunday, April 25.

BEST PICTURE

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Mank” — Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari” — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — Lia Buman, Rose Garnett, Tim Headington, Sara Murphy, Alex Orlovsky, Elika Portnoy, Adele Romanski

X — “Nomadland” — Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” — Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Soul” — Dana Murray

“Sound of Metal” — Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

X — Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

X — Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

X — Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

X — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

X — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“First Cow” — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Charlie Kaufman

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ruben Santiago-Hudson

X — “Nomadland” — Chloe Zhao

“One Night in Miami” — Kemp Powers

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Minari” — Lee Isaac Chung

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” — Eliza Hittman

X — “Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell

“Soul” — Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Aaron Sorkin

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods” — Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Lam Nguyen, Y. Lan, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Veronica Ngo, Johnny Nguyen, Jasper Pääkkönen, Clarke Peters, Sandy Huong Pham, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman

“Minari” — Noel Kate Cho, Darryl Cox, Yeri Han, Scott Haze, Alan S. Kim, Esther Moon, Will Patton, Steven Yeun, Yuh-jung Youn

“One Night in Miami” — Kingsley Ben-Adir, Beau Bridges, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Michael Imperioli, Joaquina Kalukango, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick, Nicolette Robinson

X — “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Doman, Caitlin FitzGerald, Danny Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, J.C. MacKenzie, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Ben Shenkman, Jeremy Strong

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

X — Maria Bakalova

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Sidney Flanigan

Paul Raci

Yuh-Jung Youn

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“First Cow” — Christopher Blauvelt

“Mank” — Erik Messerschmidt

“Minari” — Lachlan Milne

X — “Nomadland” — Joshua James Richards

“Tenet” — Hoyte Van Hoytema

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Birds of Prey” — Erin Benach

“Emma” — Alexandra Byrne

“Mank” — Trish Summerville

X — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Ann Roth

“Promising Young Woman” — Nancy Steiner

BEST FILM EDITING

“Mank” — Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland” — Chloe Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” — Frédéric Thoraval

“Tenet” — Jennifer Lame

X — “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Alan Baumgarten

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Birds of Prey” — Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee, Vincent Van Dyke

“Emma” — Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy” — Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle

“Mank” — Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

X — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Mank” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” — Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” — James Newton Howard

X — “Soul” — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

“Tenet” — Ludwig Göransson

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., D’Mile

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest” — Max Grahn, Rickard Göransson, Savan Kotecha

“Io Si (Seen) from “The Life Ahead” — Diane Warren, Niccolò Agliardi, Laura Pausini

X — “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Erran Baron Cohen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Emma” — Kave Quinn

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” — Molly Hughes

X — “Mank” — Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Mark Ricker

“Tenet” — Nathan Crowley

BEST SOUND

“Mank” — Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Skip Lievsay, Paul Urmson, Dane Lonsdale

“Soul” — Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

X — “Sound of Metal” — Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés Navarrete, Michelle Couttolenc

“Tenet” — Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Birds of Prey” — Greg Steele, Thrain Shadbolt, Brendan Seals, Mark Hawker

“The Invisible Man” — Jonathan Dearing, Marcus Bolton, Matt Ebb, Aevar Bjarnason

“The Midnight Sky” — Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

“Soul” — Pete Docter, Dana Murraym Michael Fongm Bill Watral

X — “Tenet” — Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Onward” — Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” — Glen Keane, Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” — Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

X — “Soul” — Pete Docter, Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” — Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Stéphan Roelants

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Boys State” — Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

“Collective” — Alexander Nanau, Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” — Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

X — “Time” — Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

“Welcome to Chechnya” — David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

X — “Another Round” — Thomas Vinterberg, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Denmark)

“Bacurau” — Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt (Brazil)

“La Llorona” — Jayro Bustamante, Gustavo Matheu (Guatemala)

“The Life Ahead” — Edoardo Ponti, Carlo Degli Esposti, Regina K. Scully, Nicola Serra, Lynda Weinman (Italy)

“Wolfwalkers” — Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Stéphan Roelants (Ireland)

Win Totals

“Nomadland” (4 Wins)

Best Picture

Best Director — Chloe Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (3 Wins)

Best Actor — Chadwick Boseman

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Promising Young Woman” (2 Wins)

Best Actress — Carey Mulligan

Best Original Screenplay

“Soul” (2 Wins)

Best Animated Feature

Best Original Score

“The Trail of the Chicago 7” (2 Wins)

Best Ensemble

Best Film Editing

“Another Round” (1 Win)

Best International Feature

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (1 Win)

Best Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya

“Mank” (1 Win)

Best Production Design

“Minari” (1 Win)

Best Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn

“One Night in Miami” (1 Win)

Best Original Song — “Speak Now”

“Sound of Metal” (1 Win)

Best Sound

“Tenet” (1 Win)

Best Visual Effects

“Time” (1 Win)

Best Documentary Feature

