Gold Derby TV Awards winners announced; Watch 20+ acceptance speeches by big winners from ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ and …

“The Crown” was the big winner at the 18th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards honoring the best achievements on the small screen from June 2020 through May 2021 (plus the hanging episodes of shows that didn’t finish airing their seasons until June 2021). The Netflix period series about the British royal family claimed six awards including Best Drama. Watch our complete awards ceremony above, and scroll down for the complete list of champs in all 30 categories, which were voted on by more than 2,000 Gold Derby users representing some of the savviest awards watchers and media devotees in the world.

For the first time ever, we asked winners to join us on our ceremony. Watch the video above to see acceptance speeches from Gillian Anderson, Paul Bettany, RuPaul Charles, Emma Corrin, Charles Dance, Rosario Dawson, Kathryn Hahn, Conan O’Brien, Evan Peters, Maya Rudolph, Jean Smart, Hannah Waddingham, Michael K. Williams and Bowen Yang, plus the producers of “The Crown,” “Hacks,” “Invincible,” “The Mandalorian,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Ted Lasso” and “WandaVision.”

The six wins for “The Crown” also include acting victories for the aforementioned Corrin (Best Drama Actress), Anderson (Best Drama Supporting Actress), and Dance (Best Drama Guest Actor), plus Josh O’Connor (Best Drama Actor). The series also won Ensemble of the Year, and Corrin claimed Breakthrough Performer of the Year. That Breakthrough prize considers an actor’s body of work over the past season so it’s not associated with a particular project, but certainly Corrin’s principal breakthrough achievement this past year was as Princess Diana on “The Crown,” so in a way the series won seven trophies.

The top comedy was “Ted Lasso,” which claimed three: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Waddingham). “Hacks” won two in that field — Best Comedy Actress (Smart) and Best Comedy Episode (“I Think She Will”) — in addition to Smart also taking home Performer of the Year thanks to her work in both “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown.”

“WandaVision” super-powered its way to triple wins for Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actor (Bettany), and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress (Hahn). And “Saturday Night Live” was the variety king with four victories for Best Variety Sketch Series, Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Yang) and both guest-acting prizes (Rudolph and Dan Levy).

What do you think of these winners? How many of them will repeat at the Emmys? Voting for Emmy winners starts tomorrow, August 19, so television academy members are welcome to peruse our list and take notes from some of the most knowledgeable TV fanatics on the web. Discuss these winners and more with those TV fans here in our forums.

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Michaela Coel

Emma Corrin

Elizabeth Olsen

X — Jean Smart

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kate Winslet

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Olly Alexander

X — Emma Corrin

Chloe Fineman

Wunmi Mosaku

Rege-Jean Page

Hannah Waddingham

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Bridgerton”

X — “The Crown”

“Girls5eva”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Pose”

“Ted Lasso”

DRAMA SERIES:

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

“Bridgerton”

“The Boys”

X — “The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

X — Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Dakota Fanning, “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

X — Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Antony Starr, “The Boys”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

X — Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Erin Doherty, “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Dominique Jackson, “Pose”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Lovecraft Country”

Michelle Yeoh, “Star Trek: Discovery”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Jonathan Bailey, “Bridgerton”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Wyatt Russell, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

X — Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

X — Rosario Dawson, “The Mandalorian”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Angelica Ross, “Pose”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

X — Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Patrick Dempsey, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mark Hamill, “The Mandalorian”

T.R. Knight, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“The Crown” — “Fagan”

Writers: Jonathan D. Wilson and Peter Morgan

Director: Paul Whittington

“The Crown” — “Fairytale”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Benjamin Caron

“The Crown” — “Terra Nullius”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Julian Jarrold

“The Crown” — “War”

Writer: Peter Morgan

Director: Jessica Hobbs

X — “The Mandalorian” — “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Writer/Director: Dave Filoni

“Pose” — “Series Finale”

Writers: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J

Director: Steven Canals

COMEDY SERIES:

“Cobra Kai”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Girls5eva”

“Hacks”

“Love, Victor”

“PEN15”

X — “Ted Lasso”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Sara Bareilles, “Girls5eva”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Maya Erskine, “PEN15”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Jane Levy, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

X — Jean Smart, “Hacks”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Martin Freeman, “Breeders”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

X — Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Holly Hunter, “Mr. Mayor”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Jaime Pressly, “Mom”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

X — Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Michiel Huisman, “The Flight Attendant”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Alex Newell, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

X — Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Tina Fey, “Girls5eva”

X — Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Susan Sarandon, “Search Party”

Elisabeth Shue, “Cobra Kai”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Adam Driver, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Head, “Ted Lasso”

X — Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Andrew Rannells, “Girls5eva”

COMEDY EPISODE:

X — “Hacks” — “I Think She Will”

Writers: Ariel Karlin and Jen Statsky

Director: Lucia Aniello

“PEN15” — “Play”

Writer: Maya Erskine

Director: Sam Zvibleman

“PEN15” — “Vendy Wiccany”

Writer: Anna Konkle

Director: Sam Zvibleman

“Ted Lasso” — “All Apologies”

Writer: Phoebe Walsh

Director: MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso” — “The Hope That Kills You”

Writers: Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt

Director: MJ Delaney

“Ted Lasso” — “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Writers: Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

Director: Declan Lowney

LIMITED SERIES:

“The Haunting of Bly Manor”

“I May Destroy You”

“It’s a Sin”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

X — “WandaVision”

TV MOVIE:

“Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

X — “Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

“Unpregnant”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Kate Mara, “A Teacher”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

X — Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

X — Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

X — Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Keeley Hawes, “It’s a Sin”

Marielle Heller, “The Queen’s Gambit”

T’Nia Miller, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Callum Scott Howells, “It’s a Sin”

X — Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Archer”

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Harley Quinn”

X — “Invincible”

“The Simpsons”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

X — RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Tiffany Haddish, “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

Jane Krakowski, “Name That Tune”

Jane Lynch, “The Weakest Link”

Queer Eye Hosts, “Queer Eye”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

X — “Saturday Night Live”

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

X — “Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

TOTALS:

6 Wins

“The Crown”

4 Wins

“Saturday Night Live”

3 Wins

“Ted Lasso”

“WandaVision”

2 Wins

“Hacks”

“The Mandalorian”

“Mare of Easttown”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

1 Win

“Conan”

“Invincible”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Sylvie’s Love”

