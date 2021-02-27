2021 Golden Globes: Winner Predictions In All 25 Categories

Before you make your 2021 Golden Globe predictions for the winners in all 25 categories scroll through our photo gallery above to see the favorites to win each race. These projected results are based on the results of five sets of predictions: 27 Experts from top media outlets; our 11 Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby; the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Golden Globe Awards; the All-Star Top 24 Users who have the highest scores combined over the last couple of years; and thousands of awards fans just like you.

A whopping 10 films will claim victory across the 14 categories at the 78th Golden Globes on February 28. Amazon Prime’s satire “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” will lead with three wins followed by the Pixar animated flick “Soul” and the Netflix docudrama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” with two apiece. Seven other movies — “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.); “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix); “Mank” (Netflix); “Minari” (A24); “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures); “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Prime); and “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) — will take home one Golden Globe each.

Our collective odds are predicting that a lucky seven shows will win across the 11 TV categories. The Netflix period piece “The Crown” will lead with three victories. The Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” and Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” will pick up a pair of Globes each. And four shows are expected to claim one trophy apiece: the Netflix drama series “Ozark,” the Apple + comedy series “Ted Lasso,” and the limited series “I Know This Much Is True” from HBO and “Small Axe” from Amazon Prime.

