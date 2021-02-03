2021 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 78th annual ceremony [UPDATING LIVE]

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday (Feb. 2). Winners will be revealed on Sunday, February 28. NBC will broadcast this ceremony live beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. PT. Returning to host are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

This scheduling means that this year’s Golden Globes will take place just five days before academy members start casting their nominations ballots for the 93rd annual Oscars. (That slate of contenders will be revealed on March 15, with the Oscars set for Sunday, April 25.)

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations full list of 25 categories was live-streamed in two stages with the first set coming at 5:00 a.m. PT while the second, which aired live on NBC, was at 5:34 a.m. PT.

FILM

Best Film Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Film Drama Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Film Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Film Supporting Actor

Best Film Supporting Actress

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Screenplay

Best Score

Best Song

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best TV Comedy Actor

Best TV Comedy Actress

Best Drama Series

Best TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best TV Drama Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best TV Supporting Actor

Best TV Supporting Actress

