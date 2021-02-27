2021 Golden Globes TV winners slugfest: Our contributors have last minute panic over predictions [WATCH]

The Best Comedy/Musical Series category at the 2021 Golden Globes is even more competitive than usual. With recent Emmy champ “Schitt’s Creek” taking on four hot new shows, “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great” and “Ted Lasso,” it isn’t easy to predict which series will emerge as the winner. This is clear in my recent slugfest with my fellow Gold Derby contributors Riley Chow, Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti and Rob Licuria, where we have last minute panic debating all TV category predictions at the upcoming Golden Globes on Sunday. Watch our slugfest above.

Eckmann believes “Schitt’s Creek” will repeat its Emmy domination with a win for Best Comedy Series here. As he reasons, “They’ll be worried about looking too stupid of having snubbed the biggest comedy series of the past however many years.” Giliberti agrees, but does not think the show will win any acting awards. “Comedy series will be a place for them to say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna give you something,'” he believes. Chow and I are going with “Ted Lasso,” as I note it will be the first big series win for Apple TV+ while Chow predicts it will be the eventual Emmy winner for Comedy Series later this year. Regardless of what wins the top prize, most of us are expecting Jason Sudeikis to win Comedy Actor for “Ted Lasso” and Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant” for Comedy Actress.

SEEour equally fun slugfest with Golden Globes film winner predictions

Moving on to Drama Series, we’re all in agreement that it will be a coronation for “The Crown’s” buzzy fourth season. The question is how many acting wins it will pick up. Licuria thinks all three of Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson are out front in their respective categories. Chow and Eckmann disagree on O’Connor winning Best Drama Actor, going instead with Jason Bateman as the place they can reward “Ozark.” Meanwhile, I’m going out on a “super random” limb and predicting Al Pacino to win for “Hunters,” in the spirit of Globes wackiness.

The Limited Series categories are where most of us expect a pairing of “The Queen’s Gambit” and star Anya Taylor-Joy to win. The Limited Series Actor category has us split, with some picking Hugh Grant for “The Undoing,” Licuria going for Mark Ruffalo for “I Know This Much Is True” and Chow selecting Ethan Hawke for “The Good Lord Bird.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?