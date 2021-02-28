2021 Golden Globes Winners List: All 25 Categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed during a live telecast on February 28 that airs live nationwide on NBC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and is hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. These awards, bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., honor the best in both movie and television for the calendar year 2020. There are 14 film categories and 11 TV races. Scroll down to see the full and complete list of Golden Globes winners (and nominees) for all 25 awards.

This year’s Golden Globes take place just five days before academy members start casting their nominations ballots for the 93rd annual Oscars. (That slate of contenders will be revealed on March 15, with the Oscars set for Sunday, April 25.)

FILM

Best Film Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Film Drama Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Film Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Palm Springs”

“Music”

“The Prom”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Film Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Film Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Screenplay

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Score

“The Midnight Sky” – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” – James Newton Howard

“Mank” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Animated Feature

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best TV Comedy Actor

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best TV Comedy Actress

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best TV Drama Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best TV Supporting Actor

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best TV Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

