2021 Gotham Awards winners list in all categories: Which films and shows won as awards season got underway? [UPDATING LIVE]

The Gotham Awards were handed out on November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. So who won at these annual indie film kudos from The Gotham Film and Media Institute, which streamed on YouTube and Facebook? Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all categories.

Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” and “Passing” went in as the two most nominated films with five apiece, but that didn’t automatically mean they were the front-runners. Categories at these awards are judged by panels of just a handful of industry insiders, often leading to unexpected, under-the-radar winners. You can’t count anyone out at an event where unique juries review all the nominated material.

That means these awards can be quite idiosyncratic — they’re independent thinkers, and not just because they’re awarding independent films. So while last year’s Gotham jury honored the eventual Oscar winner “Nomadland” as their Best Feature, these kudos previously went with “Half Nelson” over “The Departed” in 2006, “Inside Llewyn Davis” over “12 Years a Slave” in 2013, and “The Rider” over “The Favourite” in 2018.

Nevertheless, winning here is a good way to start the awards season. In the last seven years, every Gotham winner has ended up with a Best Picture Oscar nomination except for “The Rider” (Chloe Zhao‘s film before the aforementioned “Nomadland”) and four of them won (“Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” and “Nomadland”). So this is a great opportunity to build momentum that could carry through the coming weeks and months. What do you think of this year’s victors?

Best Feature

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

Best Lead Performance

Jury Members: KiKi Layne, Tamara Jenkins, Lisa Kjerulff, Avy Kaufman, Aldis Hodge

X — Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

X — Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Best Supporting Performance

Jury Members: M. Blair Breard, Crystal Moselle, Blythe Danner, Michael Beach, Rob Morgan

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

X — Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Best Screenplay

Jury Members: Lucas Joaquin, Alison Wright, Ayoka Chenzira, Tayarisha Poe. Alexander Dinelaris

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

X — “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Best International Feature

Jury Members: Jonathan Raymond, Jimmie Fails, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eliza Hittman, Orion Lee

“Azor”

X — “Drive My Car”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Titane”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

Best Documentary Feature

Jury Members: Ramona Diaz, Kirsten Johnson, Roger Ross Williams, Bonni Cohen, Hao Wu

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

X — “Flee”

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Breakthrough Director

Jury Members: John Turturro, Phillip Youmas, Helena Howard, Famke Janssen, Anne Carey

X — Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter”

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Breakthrough Performer

Jury Members: Katherine Waterston, Shari Springer Berman, Matt Bomer, Isabel Sandoval, Yolonda Ross

X — Emilia Jones in “CODA”

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Breakthrough TV Series (over 40 minutes)

Jury Members: Jasmine Batchelor, Mike Harrop, Eli Goree, Amy Koppelman, Paul Mezey

“The Good Lord Bird”

“It’s A Sin”

“Small Axe”

X — “Squid Game”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough TV Series (under 40 minutes)

Jury Members: Adam Goldman, Anna Konkle, Jonathan Majors, Jenni Konner, Victoria Mahoney

“Blindspotting”

“Hacks”

X — “Reservation Dogs”

“Run the World”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Best Performance in a New TV Series

Jury Members: Kishori Rajan, Greg Mottola, Mike Makowsky, Katori Hall, Ryan O’Nan

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

X — Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

X — Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”

Best New Nonfiction TV Series

Jury Members: Andrew Jarecki, Laura Ricciardi, Bernardo Ruiz, Tracy Heather Strain, Elyse Steinberg

“City So Real”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“How To with John Wilson”

X — “Philly D.A.”

“Pride”

