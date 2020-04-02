2021 Grammy Predictions: Album of the Year

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are held in 2021, but the eligibility period for these kudos celebrating the best in music actually started on September 1, 2019, ending on August 31, 2020. So who will win Album of the Year?

This eligibility period is new for the Grammys. The recording academy moved up their calendar in 2020 in response to the Oscars, which moved their ceremony up to early February, which was when the Grammys usually aired. So the Grammys shifted their telecast to early January and adopted an eligibility calendar that ended a month earlier.

But that’s not the only change the Grammys have undergone in recent years. For the 61st annual event held in 2019, the academy expanded its top four general field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist) from five nominees to eight in part as a response to criticisms over a lack of diversity among the nominees and winners.

Has it worked? Since then, two women in a row have won Album of the Year (Kacey Musgraves for “Golden Hour” and Billie Eilish for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”) and Childish Gambino‘s “This is America” made history as the first hip-hop song to win Record and Song of the Year.

But the Grammys didn’t escape criticism even with those acclaimed victors. After a brief stint as president and CEO of the recording academy, Deborah Dugan was fired in 2020 and subsequently alleged misconduct within the academy, including questionable voting practices. The nominees in the top categories, including Album of the Year, aren’t decided strictly by a popular vote of academy members. Nomination review committees make the final decisions, and Dugan claimed conflicts of interests led to vote-rigging.

So where do the Grammys go from here? And who will take top honors? See some of the major contenders below. Check back often as new albums are announced and released.

Leading Contenders

“After Hours” by The Weeknd

Label: XO/Republic

Released: March 20, 2020

“Changes” by Justin Bieber

Label: Def Jam/RBMG

Released: February 14, 2020

“Chromatica” by Lady Gaga

Label: Streamline/Interscope

Released: 2020

“Fine Line” by Harry Styles

Label: Columbia/Erskine

Released: December 13, 2019

“Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa

Label: Warner Records

Released: March 27, 2020

“Gaslighter” by Dixie Chicks

Label: Columbia

Released: May 1, 2020

“The Highwomen” by The Highwomen

Label: Elektra

Released: September 6, 2019

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone

Label: Republic

Released: September 6, 2019

“Jaime” by Brittany Howard

Label: ATO

Released: September 20, 2019

“Manic” by Halsey

Label: Capitol

Released: January 17, 2020

“Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS

Label: Big Hit/iriver/Columbia/Virgin/Sony Music Germany

Released: February 21, 2020

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Ricch

Label: Atlantic/Bird Vision

Released: December 6, 2019

“Romance” by Camila Cabello

Label: Epic/Syco

Released: December 6, 2019

“3.15.20” by Childish Gambino

Label: RCA

Released: March 22, 2020

Strong Contenders

“Alicia” by Alicia Keys

Label: RCA

Released: May 15, 2020

“Everyday Life” by Coldplay

Label: Parlophone/Atlantic

Released: November 22, 2019

“Eternal Atake” by Lil Uzi Vert

Label: Generation Now/Atlantic

Released: March 6, 2020

“Father of All Motherf*ckers” by Green Day

Label: Reprise

Released: February 7, 2020

“Ghosteen” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Label: Ghosteen/Bad Seed

Released: October 4, 2019

“High Road” by Kesha

Label: RCA/Kemosabe

Released: January 31, 2020

“Hyperspace” by Beck

Label: Capitol

Released: November 22, 2019

“Magdalene” by FKA Twigs

Label: Young Turks

Released: November 8, 2019

“Notes on a Conditional Form” by The 1975

Label: Dirty Hit/Polydor

Released: May 22, 2020

“Rare” by Selena Gomez

Label: Interscope

Released: January 10, 2020

“The Slow Rush” by Tame Impala

Label: Modular/Island Australia/Interscope/Fiction/Caroline

Released: February 14, 2020

“Sound and Fury” by Sturgill Simpson

Label: Elektra

Released: September 27, 2019

“To Die For” by Sam Smith

Label: Capitol

Released: 2020

“What You See is What You Get” by Luke Combs

Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Released: November 8, 2019

“Wildcard” by Miranda Lambert

Label: RCA Nashville/Vanner

Released: November 1, 2019

Possible Contenders

“Circles” by Mac Miller

Label: Warner

Released: January 17, 2020

“Colores” by J Balvin

Label: Universal Latin

Released: March 19, 2020

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple

Released: April 17, 2020

“Gigaton” by Pearl Jam

Label: Monkeywrench/Republic

Released: March 27, 2020

“Heartache Medication” by Jon Pardi

Label: Capitol Nashville

Released: September 27, 2019

“Heartbreak Weather” by Niall Horan

Label: Neon Haze/Capitol/SBK

Released: March 13, 2020

“Jesus is King” by Kanye West

Label: GOOD/Def Jam

Released: October 25, 2019

“Music to Be Murdered By” by Eminem

Label: Shady/Aftermath/Interscope

Released: January 17, 2020

“Nightfall” by Little Big Town

Label: Capitol Nashville

Released: January 17, 2020

“Ocean” by Lady Antebellum

Label: BMLG

Released: November 15, 2019

“Over It” by Summer Walker

Label: LoveRenaissance/Interscope

Released: October 4, 2019

“Suga” by Megan Thee Stallion

Label: 1501 Certified/300 (Warner)

Released: March 6, 2020

“YHLQMDLG” by Bad Bunny

Label: Rimas

Released: February 29, 2020

“Your Life is a Record” by Brandy Clark

Label: Warner

Released: March 6, 2020