2021 Grammy Predictions: Record of the Year

The Grammy Award for Record of the Year goes to the artists, producers, engineers and mixers behind the year’s best recording. So who will win when awards are handed out in 2021? The eligibility period for the 63rd annual kudos is September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020. Scroll down to see the top contenders.

The Grammy eligibility period used to be a little different. It previously ran from October 1 through September 30, but the recording academy shifted everything by a month as a result of the Oscars decision to hold their 2020 Oscars in early February, which had been the Grammys’ turf. So music’s biggest night moved to January and it tweaked its calendar. That means a lot of 2021’s major contenders had already been released by the time the 2020 awards were handed out.

Record of the Year honors the year’s best song, and it goes to the recording as a whole unlike Song of the Year, which is strictly awarded to the songwriters. But the two prizes often go hand in hand. In the last 10 years, the same song won both categories six times: “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum (2011), “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele (2012), “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith (2015), “Hello” by Adele (2017), “This is America” by Childish Gambino (2019) and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (2020).

The most awarded artist for Record of the Year is Paul Simon, who took home the award three times: twice with Simon and Garfunkel (“Mrs. Robinson” in 1969 and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in 1971) and once as a solo artist (“Graceland” in 1988). But the most awarded individual of all time isn’t actually a recording artist. It’s mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who took home four prizes in a row from 2015 to 2018 for his work on the aforementioned “Stay with Me” and “Hello” as well as “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (2016) and “24K Magic” by Mars (2018).

The nominees in all four general field categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — are not decided strictly by a popular vote of recording academy members. Final decisions are made by nomination review committees, whose process has been called under question by former academy CEO Deborah Dugan, who was ousted under questionable circumstances.

So who will the Grammys go for? See some of the major contenders below. Check back often as new songs are announced and released.

Leading Contenders

“Adore You” by Harry Styles

Album: “Fine Line”

Label: Erskine/Columbia

Producers: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Album: “After Hours”

Label: XO/Republic

Producers: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

Album: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Label: Atlantic/Bird Vision

Producers: 30 Roc, Datboisqueeze, Zentachi

“Circles” by Post Malone

Album: “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Label: Republic

Producers: Post Malone, Frank Dukes, Louis Bell

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Album: “Future Nostalgia”

Label: Warner

Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick

“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (Reissue)

Label: Darkroom/Interscope

Producer: Finneas O’Connell

“Gaslighter” by Dixie Chicks

Album: “Gaslighter”

Label: Columbia

Producers: Jack Antonoff, Dixie Chicks

“Life is Good” by Future featuring Drake

Label: A1/Epic/Freebandz

Producers: Darius Hill, OZ, Ambezza

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

Album: “Rare”

Label: Interscope

Producers: Mattman and Robin, Finneas O’Connell

“Memories” by Maroon 5

Label: 222/Interscope

Producers: Adam Levine, The Monsters and the Strangerz

“Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga

Album: “Chromatica”

Label: Interscope

Producers: BloodPop, Tchami

“10,000 Hours” by Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber

Label: “Warner Nashville

Producer: Dan Smyers

Strong Contenders

“Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Label: Island

Producer: Dayyon Alexander

“Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs

Album: “What You See is What You Get”

Label: Columbia Nashville

Producer: Scott Moffatt

“Graveyard” by Halsey

Album: “Manic”

Label: Capitol

Producers: Jon Bellion, Ojivolta, Louis Bell, The Monsters and the Strangerz

“Heartless” by The Weeknd

Album: “After Hours”

Label: XO/Republic

Producers: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Illangelo, Dre Moon

“Intentions” by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Album: “Changes”

Label: Def Jam

Producers: Poo Bear, The Audibles

“My Oh My” by Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby

Album: “Romance”

Label: Epic/Syco

Producers: Frank Dukes, Louis Bell

“Nobody but You” by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Album: “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Label: Warner

Producer: Scott Hendricks

“On” by BTS

Album: “Map of the Soul: 7”

Label: Big Hit

Producer: Pdogg

“Say So” by Doja Cat

Album: “Hot Pink”

Label: Kemosabe/RCA

Producer: Tyson Trax

“Slide” by H.E.R. featuring YG

Label: RCA

Producer: Cardo

“Underdog” by Alicia Keys

Album: “Alicia”

Label: RCA

Producers: Alicia Keys, Johnny McDaid

“You Should Be Sad” by Halsey

Album: “Manic”

Label: Capitol

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Possible Contenders

“Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi

Album: “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” (Extended Edition)

Label: Vertigo Berlin/Universal

Writers: Lewis Capaldi, Ben Kohn, Pete Kelleher, Phil Plested, Tom Bames

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

Album: “Wildcard”

Label: RCA Nashville

Producer: Jay Joyce

“Father of All…” by Green Day

Album: “Father of All Motherf*ckers”

Label: Reprise

Producers: Butch Walker, Green Day

“Godzilla” by Eminem featuring Juice WRLD

Album: “Music to Be Murdered By”

Label: Aftermath/Shady/Interscope

Producers: Eminem, D.A. Doman

“I Love Me” by Demi Lovato

Label: Island

Producers: Alex Nice, Keith Sorrells, Warren “Oak” Felder

“Into the Unknown” by Idina Menzel featuring Aurora

Album: “Frozen II” soundtrack

Label: Walt Disney

Producers: Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Dave Metzger, Tom MacDougall

“Kinfolks” by Sam Hunt

Album: “Southside”

Label: MCA Nashville

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Worn White” by Katy Perry

Label: Capitol

Producer: Johan Carlsson

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish

Album: “No Time to Die” soundtrack

Label: Darkroom/Interscope

Producers: Finneas O’Connell, Stephen Lipson

“Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas

Label: Columbia

Producers: 94Skrt, JaeGreen

“To Die For” by Sam Smith

Label: Capitol

Producers: Stargate, Jimmy Napes

‘What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers

Label: Republic

Producers: David Stewart, Ryan Tedder

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Album: “Changes”

Label: Def Jam

Producers: Poo Bear, Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.