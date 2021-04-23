2021 Independent Spirit Awards: Winners list in all film and TV categories

The last major awards show before the Oscars has finally arrived, the 36th Independent Spirit Awards. The virtual ceremony aired Thursday, April 22 on IFC at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Melissa Villaseñor. The Spirit Awards celebrated the best in indie filmmaking for the 2020 calendar year, and this year they invited TV shows to the party, too. Don’t forget, only American-made fare with budgets under $20 million were eligible for consideration. Winners were chosen by all of Film Independent’s eligible members, including industry insiders and any movie fans who signed up for membership.
Heading into the ceremony, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” was the nominations leader with seven overall bids. “Minari” came in right behind it with six noms, followed by “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” (the Oscar front-runner) with five bids each. On the TV side, both “Little America” and “Unorthodox” led with three notices apiece.
This year’s Robert Altman Award (honoring the director, casting director and ensemble cast) went to “One Night in Miami” for Regina King, Kimberly Hardin, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. The corresponding TV ensemble honor was awarded to “I May Destroy You” for Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia and Stephen Wight.
Read on for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards winners list (plus the nominees) in the film and TV categories. Winners are denoted in gold.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
First Cow
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Rob Morgan – Bull
Steven Yeun – Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner – The Assistant
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Orion Lee – First Cow
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Benedict Wong – Nine Days
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alexis Chikaeze – Miss Juneteenth
Valerie Mahaffey – French Exit
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Han Ye-Ri – Minari
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Makowsky – Bad Education
Alice Wu – The Half of It
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kitty Green – The Assistant
Noah Hutton – Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth
Andy Siara – Palm Springs
James Sweeney – Straight Up
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Radha Blank – The 40-Year-Old Version
Heidi Ewing – I Carry You with Me
Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Edson Oda – Nine Days
Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
The Mole Agent
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jay Keitel – She Dies Tomorrow
Shabier Kirchner – Bull
Michael Latham – The Assistant
Hélène Louvart – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
BEST FILM EDITING
Andy Canny – The Invisible Man
Scott Cummings – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Merawi Gerima – Residue
Enat Sidi – I Carry You with Me
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Bacurau ( Brazil)
The Disciple ( India)
Night of the Kings ( Ivory Coast)
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time ( Hungary)
Quo Vadis, Aida? ( Bosnia and Herzegovina)
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
The Killing of Two Lovers
La Leyenda Negra
Lingua Franca
Residue
Saint Frances
PRODUCERS AWARD
Kara Durrett
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
David Midell
Ekwa Msangi
Annie Silverstein
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Cecilia Aldarondo
Elegance Bratton
Elizabeth Lo
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
X – “One Night in Miami”
TELEVISION
BEST NEW SCRIPTED TV SERIES
I May Destroy You
Little America
Small Axe
A Teacher
Unorthodox
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED TV SERIES
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
City So Real
Immigration Nation
Love Fraud
We’re Here
BEST TV ACTOR
Adam Ali – Little America
Nicco Annan – P-Valley
Conphidance – Little America
Amit Rahav – Unorthodox
Harold Torres – ZeroZeroZero
BEST TV ACTRESS
Elle Fanning – The Great
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Abby McEnany – Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón – We Are Who We Are
BEST TV ENSEMBLE CAST
X — “I May Destroy You”