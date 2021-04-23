2021 Independent Spirit Awards: Winners list in all film and TV categories

The last major awards show before the Oscars has finally arrived, the 36th Independent Spirit Awards. The virtual ceremony aired Thursday, April 22 on IFC at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Melissa Villaseñor. The Spirit Awards celebrated the best in indie filmmaking for the 2020 calendar year, and this year they invited TV shows to the party, too. Don’t forget, only American-made fare with budgets under $20 million were eligible for consideration. Winners were chosen by all of Film Independent’s eligible members, including industry insiders and any movie fans who signed up for membership.

Heading into the ceremony, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” was the nominations leader with seven overall bids. “Minari” came in right behind it with six noms, followed by “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” (the Oscar front-runner) with five bids each. On the TV side, both “Little America” and “Unorthodox” led with three notices apiece.

This year’s Robert Altman Award (honoring the director, casting director and ensemble cast) went to “One Night in Miami” for Regina King, Kimberly Hardin, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. The corresponding TV ensemble honor was awarded to “I May Destroy You” for Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia and Stephen Wight.

Read on for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards winners list (plus the nominees) in the film and TV categories. Winners are denoted in gold.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Rob Morgan – Bull

Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Nicole Beharie – Miss Juneteenth

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Julia Garner – The Assistant

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colman Domingo – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Orion Lee – First Cow

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Glynn Turman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Benedict Wong – Nine Days

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alexis Chikaeze – Miss Juneteenth

Valerie Mahaffey – French Exit

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Han Ye-Ri – Minari

Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Makowsky – Bad Education

Alice Wu – The Half of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Kitty Green – The Assistant

Noah Hutton – Lapsis

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Andy Siara – Palm Springs

James Sweeney – Straight Up

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Radha Blank – The 40-Year-Old Version

Heidi Ewing – I Carry You with Me

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Edson Oda – Nine Days

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

The Mole Agent

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jay Keitel – She Dies Tomorrow

Shabier Kirchner – Bull

Michael Latham – The Assistant

Hélène Louvart – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland

BEST FILM EDITING

Andy Canny – The Invisible Man

Scott Cummings – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Merawi Gerima – Residue

Enat Sidi – I Carry You with Me

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Bacurau ( Brazil)

The Disciple ( India)

Night of the Kings ( Ivory Coast)

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time ( Hungary)

Quo Vadis, Aida? ( Bosnia and Herzegovina)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

The Killing of Two Lovers

La Leyenda Negra

Lingua Franca

Residue

Saint Frances

PRODUCERS AWARD

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

David Midell

Ekwa Msangi

Annie Silverstein

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Cecilia Aldarondo

Elegance Bratton

Elizabeth Lo

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

X – “One Night in Miami”

TELEVISION

BEST NEW SCRIPTED TV SERIES

I May Destroy You

Little America

Small Axe

A Teacher

Unorthodox

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED TV SERIES

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City So Real

Immigration Nation

Love Fraud

We’re Here

BEST TV ACTOR

Adam Ali – Little America

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Conphidance – Little America

Amit Rahav – Unorthodox

Harold Torres – ZeroZeroZero

BEST TV ACTRESS

Elle Fanning – The Great

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Abby McEnany – Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Jordan Kristine Seamón – We Are Who We Are

BEST TV ENSEMBLE CAST

X — “I May Destroy You”