MTV Movie and TV Awards are back! Nominations list includes ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ Chadwick Boseman and more

It’s been two years since the last MTV Movie and TV Awards. The fan-voted accolades normally take place every spring, but the 2020 event was never held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on April 19 the cable network announced the contenders for the 2021 ceremony, which will air on two nights: May 16 for scripted entertainment and May 17 for reality programming. Scroll down for the full list of scripted contenders.

Disney+’s “WandaVision” leads the way with five nominations: Best Show, Best Performance in a Show (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Hero (Teyonah Parris), Best Villain (Kathryn Hahn), and Best Fight (Wanda vs. Agatha) — alas, no love for Paul Bettany as Vision. Its rivals for Best Show are a trio of Netflix offerings — “Bridgerton,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Emily and Paris” — along with Amazon’s dark superhero satire “The Boys.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is the most nominated motion picture with three bids. It’s up for Best Movie along with fellow Oscar contenders “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “Soul,” plus the Netflix teen rom-com “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” Fans can vote for all the winners here from April 19 through April 30 before the golden popcorn is handed out in May.

When these awards were last held in 2019 — which feels like a decade ago now — “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” were the big winners. “Thrones” is off the air now, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well represented with the aforementioned “WandaVision” and a couple of noms for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Former “Black Panther” winner Chadwick Boseman is nominated posthumously for his final screen performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Who do you think fans will rally behind?

BEST MOVIE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya – “Malcolm and Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – “The Boys”

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny and Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

BEST FIGHT

“Birds of Prey” – Final Funhouse Fight

“Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight

“The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

“WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”

Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”

BEST DUO

“Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu

“Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

