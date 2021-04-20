MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted nominations led by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Bling Empire,’ ‘The Challenge’

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are back for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the awards are making up for lost time with not one, but two ceremonies: one for scripted movies and TV shows on May 16, and another for reality programming on May 17. Scroll down for the complete list of reality nominees, and check out the scripted nominees here.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is the most nominated reality series with four nominations: Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast, Best Host (RuPaul Charles), and Best Fight (Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman from “Untucked”). The UK version is also nominated for Best International Reality Series. This isn’t the first MTV recognition for “Drag Race.” It previously won Best Reality Competition in 2017 when scripted and unscripted shows were considered together in one ceremony.

“Drag Race” is joined in the Competition Series category by “The Challenge,” “The Circle,” “Legendary,” and “The Masked Singer.” And Charles is up against fellow hosts Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), Rob Dyrdek (“Ridiculousness”), T.J. Lavin (“The Challenge”), and Tiffany Haddish (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”).

This isn’t the first expansion of MTV’s golden popcorn kudos. The awards were launched in 1992 as the MTV Movie Awards. As media expanded to cable TV and streaming, the awards evolved into the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017 with “Stranger Things” prevailing as the inaugural winner of Best Show (the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” won Best Movie that year).

Now fans have even more to vote for. They can pick their favorites here at MTV from April 19 through April 30. Who are you rooting for?

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Bling Empire”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Ex On The Beach”

“Love Is Blind”

“Ready to Love”

“The Bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge”

“The Circle”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Deliciousness”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Making The Cut”

“Nailed It!”

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Bling Empire”

“Cardi Tries”

“Selena + Chef”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

“Floor Is Lava”

“Impractical Jokers”

“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

“Ridiculousness”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show”

“Evil Lives Here”

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

“Unsolved Mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

“Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

“Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

“Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Acapulco Shore”

“Geordie Shore”

“Love Island” (ITV)

“¡Nailed it! México”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

