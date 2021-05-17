2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards winners list: Golden popcorn winners in every category [UPDATING LIVE]

The MTV Movie and TV Awards didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’ve made up for lost time with two ceremonies in 2021: scripted movies and TV shows were honored on Sunday night, May 16, while unscripted content got its due on Monday night, May 17. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list, updated live over the two days as they were announced.

Among scripted shows, Marvel’s Disney+ limited series “WandaVision” was the biggest nominee with six bids including Best Show. In that top category it was up against another superhero drama, Amazon’s “The Boys,” as well as a trio of Netflix programs: the Shonda Rhimes-produced period soap “Bridgerton,” the “Karate Kid” followup “Cobra Kai,” and the international romance “Emily in Paris.”

Netflix was also represented among the nominees for Best Movie with the teen rom-com “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” in the running against four recent Oscar contenders: the satirical comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the Black Panthers docudrama “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” and the Pixar animated film “Soul.” That field is less blockbuster-driven than usual, of course, because theater closures amid the pandemic meant there weren’t any blockbusters in the traditional sense.

Among unscripted shows, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led the way with four nominations including Best Competition Series, where it competed against “Legendary,” “The Challenge,” “The Circle,” and “The Masked Singer.” “Drag Race” previously won Best Reality Competition in 2017 when scripted and unscripted entertainment were awarded on the same night. Was “Drag” able to win this race too? Find out below.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest winners

SCRIPTED (May 16)



BEST MOVIE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya – “Malcolm and Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman 1984”

Jack Quaid – “The Boys”

Pedro Pascal – “The Mandalorian”

Teyonah Parris – “WandaVision”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline – “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo – “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison – “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor – “Bridgerton”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Eric Andre – “Bad Trip”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Leslie Jones – “Coming 2 America”

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – “The Boys”

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – “Ginny and Georgia”

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris”

Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

BEST FIGHT

“Birds of Prey” – Final Funhouse Fight

“Cobra Kai” – Finale House Fight

“The Boys” – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

“WandaVision” – Wanda vs. Agatha

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simona Brown – “Behind Her Eyes”

Victoria Pedretti – “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky”

BEST DUO

“Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” – Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

“The Mandalorian” – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu

“Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Brown Skin Girl” from “Black is King”

“Wildest Dreams” from “Bridgerton”

“I Wanna Rock” from “Cobra Kai”

“Edge of Great” from “Julie and the Phantoms”

“Stand by Me” from “Love and Monsters”

“Lost in the Wild” from “The Kissing Booth 2”

“Beginning, Middle, End” from “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

“Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision”

UNSCRIPTED (May 17)



BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Bling Empire”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Ex On The Beach”

“Love Is Blind”

“Ready to Love”

“The Bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge”

“The Circle”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Deliciousness”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Making The Cut”

“Nailed It!”

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Bling Empire”

“Cardi Tries”

“Selena + Chef”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

“Floor Is Lava”

“Impractical Jokers”

“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

“Ridiculousness”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

T.J. Lavin – “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish – “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show”

“Evil Lives Here”

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

“Unsolved Mysteries”

BEST FIGHT

“Selling Sunset” – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

“Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

“Legendary” – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Acapulco Shore”

“Geordie Shore”

“Love Island” (ITV)

“¡Nailed it! México”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?