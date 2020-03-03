2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture

Predicting the Best Picture winner is often the toughest among the 24 categories at the Oscars. We learned this at the 2020 Academy Awards. We were certain the top prize would go to “1917” but it was “Parasite” that prevailed. When making our Best Picture Oscar predictions, we weigh many factors, the most important of which is the effect of the preferential ballot that is used only for this race (voters rank all the nominees with the winner being the one that is the consensus choice.)

We also take into account the pedigree of the filmmakers, the critical reception to their previous films, the box office tally and the track record of the studios. We’ve taken all of these into consideration again as we look ahead to the 2021 Academy Awards. (Scroll down for the 2021 Oscars predictions for Best Picture.)

Early contenders were launched at the Sundance Film Festival in January and others will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May; that is where “Parasite” debuted. But the majority of the Best Picture hopefuls won’t screen until September where they will unspool at one or more of four film festivals: Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York. Others will just make the eligibility deadline with limited releases in December, as was the case with “1917.”

Please note: Only those films with confirmed release dates are listed below. Check back often as new contenders are scheduled while other are dropped due to delays or critical reaction.

Leading Contenders

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: Spike Lee

Writers: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Spike Lee, Kevin Willmott

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis

Plot: Four Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure.

“The Last Duel” (Disney – December 25)

Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener who adapted Eric Jager’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Damon, Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer

Plot: In 14th century France, the friendship of two knights is put to the test by a young woman.

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics – Fall)

Director: Florian Zeller

Writers: Christopher Hampton and Zeller who adapted the latter’s play of the same name.

Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell

Plot: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages.

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures – July 24)

Writer/Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet,Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson.

Plot: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine.

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: Ron Howard

Writer: Vanessa Taylor who adapted the memoir of the same name by J.D. Vance.

Cast: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins

Plot: A modern exploration of the American Dream about three generations of an Appalachian family.

“Macbeth” (A24 – Fall)

Writer/Director: Joel Coen, who adapted the play of the same name by William Shakespeare.

Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson

Plot: After being convinced by three witches, a Scottish Lord sets out to become the King of Scotland.

“Mank” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Jack Fincher

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard

Plot: Screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit for “Citizen Kane.”

“News Of The World” (Universal – December 25)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Writers; Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham, Helena Zengel

Plot: A travelling newsreader is tasked with bringing an orphaned girl to her living relatives in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

“Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight Pictures – Fall)

Director: Taika Waititi

Writers: Iain Morris and Waititi who adapted the documentary of the same name.

Cast:: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Rachel House, Armie Hammer.

Plot: A coach takes the American Samoa national football team to the World Cup.

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures – Fall)

Director: Guillermo del Toro;

Writers: del Toro and Kim Morgan who adapted the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins

Plot: A corrupt con-man teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

“Tenet” (Warner Bros. – July 17)

Writer/Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

Plot: A secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel

“Trial of the Chicago 7” (Paramount – September 25)

Writer/Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen

Plot: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“West Side Story” (20th Century – December 18)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: Tony Kushner who adapted the stage play of the same name by Arthur Laurents

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno

Plot: Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the white Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City.

Strong Contenders

“Ammonite” (Neon – Fall)

Writer/Director: Francis Lee

Cast:Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw

Plot: 1840s England, an infamous fossil hunter and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

“Dune” (Warner Bros. – December 18)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writers: Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve who adapted the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

Plot: The son of a noble family is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

“Good Morning, Midnight” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: George Clooney

Writer: Mark L Smith who adapted the novel of the same name by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

Cast. George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demian Bichir

Plot: A lonely scientist in the Arctic races to stop astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

“Ironbark” (Lionsgate – Fall)

Director: Dominic Cooke

Writer: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley

Plot: The true story of the British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear programme during the Cold War.

“King Richard” (Warner Bros. – November 25)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Writer: Zach Baylin

Cast: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton.

Plot: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: George C. Wolfe

Writer: Ruben Santiago-Hudson who adapted the play of the same name by August Wilson.

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman

Plot: When Ma Rainey, the “Queen of the Blues,” makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

“On The Rocks” (A24 – Fall)

Writer/Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate

Plot: A young mother who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father on an adventure through New York City.

“Prisoner 760” (BBC – Fall)

Director: Kevin MacDonald

Writer: Michael Bronner who adapted the memoir “Guantanamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Zachary Levi

Plot: A man held in custody at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp turns towards a pair of lawyers to aid him.

“Stillwater” (Focus – November 6)

Director: Tom McCarthy

Writers: Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré

Cast: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan

Plot: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter who has been arrested for murder.

Possible Contenders

“Annette” (Amazon – Fall)

Director: Leos Carax

Writers: Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

Plot: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife, have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.

“Blonde” (Netflix – Fall)

Writer/Director: Andrew Dominik who adapted the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Cast: Ana De Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson

Plot: A fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

“The Boys In The Band” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: Joe Mantello

Writer; Matt Crowley, who adapted his play of the same name.

Cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer |

Plot: A group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party.

“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures – Fall)

Director: Michael Showalter

Writer: Abe Sylvia

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio

Plot: Televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker seek redemption after their religious empire and marriage crumbles.

“French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics – Fall)

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Writer: Patrick deWitt, who adapted his novel of the same name

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Plot: A close to penniless widow moves to Paris with her son and cat, who also happens to be her reincarnated husband.

“In the Height” (Warner Bros. – June 26)

Director: John Chu

Writer: Quiara Alegría Hudes, who adapted his book for the musical of the same name.

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits

Plot: A bodega owner has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures – Fall)

Writer/Director: Chloé Zhao

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

Plot: A woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West.

“The Prom” (Netflix – Fall)

Director: Ryan Murphy

Writers: Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Jack Viertel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina

Plot: Four Broadway actors travel to a conservative town to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

“Red, White, and Water” (A24 – Fall)

Director: Lila Neugebauer

Writer: Elizabeth Sanders

Cast; Jennifer Lawrence, Bryan Tyree Henry, Samira Wiley

Plot: A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home.

“Respect” (UA – October 9)

Director: Liesl Tommy

Writer: Tracey Scott Wilson

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Tate Donovan

Plot: The life story of legendary R&B singer Aretha Franklin.

“The Woman in the Window” (20th Century – May 15)

Director: Joe Wright

Writer: Tracy Letts who adapted A.J. Finn’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell

Plot: An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors only to witness a disturbing act of violence.