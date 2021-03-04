How many of the 14 performers with Critics’ Choice, SAG and Golden Globe nominations will contend at Oscars?

Before Oscar nominations voting gets underway on March 5, we’ve heard from three precursor prizes about their picks for the best performances of the year. Numbering among the nominees for the Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice awards are 14 performers who reaped bids with all three of these groups. Scroll down to see the full list of the eight lead and six supporting players who pulled off this trifecta before you make your 2021 Oscar nominations predictions for acting.

This years triple hitters are:

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) – nominated in lead at Globes

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?