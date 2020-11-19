2021 Oscar Predictions: Who will win at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards?

The 2021 Oscars will be like no other in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards. The COVID-19 pandemic caused movie theaters to shutter in the spring and film festivals to be either cancelled or scaled down. This double whammy up-ended marketing plans for major awards hopefuls. Many seemingly sure-fire contenders saw their release dates postponed beyond the new eligibility deadline of February 28, 2021.

The films that remain in contention for the 93rd Academy Awards include a smattering of major studio releases, a slew of indie fare and an increasing number of entries from the streaming services. The academy waived the requirement for theatrical screenings, which could be a boon to burgeoning awards players Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

What will come out on top? The 2021 Oscar nominations won’t be unveiled until March 15 and the ceremony is the latest ever, April 25. But there will be plenty of precursor prizes in the weeks leading up to these two key dates on the Oscar calendar.

We will be updating our Oscar predictions for each competitive category often in the days to come so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back as the race heats up.

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture: Updated – November 19, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Director: Updated – November 12, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Actor: Updated – November 18, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress: Updated – November 17, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor: Updated – November 6, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress: Updated – November 12, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay: Updated – November 9, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay: Updated – November 9, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography: Updated – November 10, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design: Updated – November 10, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Film Editing: Updated – November 10, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Updated – November 12, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score: Updated – November 11, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song: Updated – November 16, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design: Updated – November 10, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound: Updated – November 11, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Visual Effects: Updated – November 11, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature: Updated – November 9, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Feature: Updated – November 9, 2020

2021 Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature: Updated – November 14, 2020

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions