2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography [UPDATED: November 10]

At six of the last eight Oscars, Best Cinematography has gone hand-in-hand with Best Director: Claudio Miranda and Ang Lee for “Life of Pi” (2013); Emmanuel Lubezki and Alfonso Cuaron for “Gravity” (2014); Lubezki and Alejandro G. Inarritu for both “Birdman” (2015) and “The Revenant” (2016); Linus Sandgren and Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2017); and Cuaron doing double duty on “Roma” (2019). Will that trend hold true this year? (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscars predictions for Best Cinematography.)

The academy usually regards award-winning cinematography as pretty pictures within an epic technical feat of filmmaking. While great lighting and framing are laudable on their own, having a movie that looks like it was difficult to shoot goes a long way to snagging an Oscar. Recent lensing winners “Avatar” (2009), “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Life of Pi” (2012), “Gravity” (2013), “Blade Runner 2049” (2018) and “1917” (2020) also took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

While the lensers of “Inception” and “Gravity” first prevailed at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, these precursor prizes do not have a stellar track record at forecasting the Oscar winner. Indeed, since the guild started handing out prizes in 1987, the two groups have agreed only 15 times:

1991: “Dances with Wolves” (Dean Semler)

1996: “Braveheart” (John Toll)

1997: “The English Patient” (John Seale)

1998: “Titanic” (Russell Carpenter)

2000: “American Beauty” (Conrad L. Hall)

2003: “Road to Perdition” (Hall)

2006: “Memoirs of a Geisha” (Dion Beebe)

2008: “There Will Be Blood” (Robert Elswit)

2009: “Slumdog Millionaire” (Anthony Dod Mantle)

2011: “Inception” (Wally Pfister)

2014: “Gravity” (Emmanuel Lubezki)

2015: “Birdman” (Lubezki)

2016: “The Revenant” (Lubezki)

2018: “Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins)

2020: “1917” (Deakins)

Please note: Only those films with confirmed release dates are listed below. Check back often as new contenders are scheduled while others are dropped due to delays or critical reaction.

UPDATED: November 10, 2020

Leading Contenders

Shelly Johnson, “Greyhound” (Apple TV+)

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” (Netflix)

Phedon Papamichael, “Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Tami Reiker, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Tobias A. Schliessler, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Newton Thomas Sigel, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Strong Contenders

Daniel Bouqet, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Paolo Carnera, “The White Tiger” (Netflix)

Anthony Dod Mantle, “Radioactive” (Amazon Studios)

Lachlan Milne, “Minari” (A24)

Matthew Libatique, “The Prom” (Netflix)

Benjamin Kracun, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Zak Nicholson, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures)

Martin Ruhe, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

Ben Smithard, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mandy Walker, “Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Possible Contenders

Maryse Alberti, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Christopher Blauvelt, “Emma” (Focus Features)

Christopher Blauvelt, “First Cow” (A24)

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Andrew Dunn, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount Pictures)

Stefan Duscio, “The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

Robert Elswit, “The King of Staten Island” (Universal Pictures)

Stephane Fontaine, “Ammonite” (Neon)

Wyatt Garfield, “Nine Days” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Łukasz Zal, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

